Woman accuses husband of forcing her to change religion, harassment over dowry

A 24-year-old woman has filed a complaint against her husband for allegedly molesting their nine-month daughter, forcibly converting her for marriage and harassing her for dowry. The 30-year-old man is on the run.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she had been in a relationship with the man for the last three years. Early last year, the two had a daughter, and got married later in September 12, 2018, according to Islamic rituals.

The woman alleged that she was forced to convert to Islam.

Originally from Jadonpur, Bareilly, the couple had met there in 2015.

“He had told me that he is a Hindu. We were living together and I later found his Aadhaar card from which I found that he is a Muslim,” the woman alleged in her complaint.

“I had filed a case against him in May, 2018 for cheating, after he disowned our daughter. He was released on bail as he agreed to marry me. But he forced me to convert for our marriage and I changed my name,” the woman alleged.

She alleged that after marriage, he started harassing her for dowry and assaulted her for money.

“He would publicly humiliate me and have unnatural sex with me. Once he disrobed me outside the house and dragged me in to fight. He tried to strangle me with a laptop charger,” she alleged.

According to her, the husband left home on November 20 with nearly Rs1.5 lakh cash and her jewellery.

“I have been trying to reach him ever since. He is not responding to any of my calls and has abandoned me and my nine-month-old daughter. That is when I had to finally come to the police to register an FIR,” she said.

The woman alleged that due to her relationship the man, her family had disowned her.

“My bills are piling up. Even the landlord had asked us to vacate our house just before he left and now I have no idea how I am going to manage or where I am going to go,” she said.

The woman is living in a rented flat in Greater Noida West. Her husband was a carpenter.

Based on the complaint given by the woman, a case has been registered at the Bisrakh police station under sections, 153A (promoting enmity towards a community/religion), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 354B (uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing), 377 (Unnatural offences) along with section 3 and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“A probe is on in the matter. Police teams are on the lookout for him. His phone is off but we are hopeful of nabbing him soon,” Anil Kumar Shai, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 16:03 IST