Woman, her fiance among 3 killed after their car rams into truck on Yamuna Expressway

A 22-year-old woman and her fiancé were among the three who were killed in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Rabupura area of Greater Noida early on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the victims were travelling from Dadri to Agra in a car when they rammed into a truck. At the time of the incident, there was dense fog on the road that resulted in low visibility and could have contributed to the accident, said police.

The deceased persons were identified as Dadri native Ankur Gupta (25), his fiancée and Agra native Neha Gupta and her brother Kartik Gupta (24). Neha’s sister Deeksha was also travelling in the group and is critically injured.

“We received information at around 8.15 am from a passerby on the emergency number regarding an accident on the Yamuna Expressway. An ambulance immediately reached the spot and took all four victims to Kailash Hospital in Jewar. Ankur, Neha and Kartik were declared brought dead by a team of doctors there whereas Deeksha was admitted in the ICU of the hospital,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, station house officer, Rabupura police station.

Accoring to police, Ankur was driving the car while Neha was sitting adjacent to him.

Singh further added that the car was allegedly speeding at the time the accident occurred, “Bystanders informed that the truck was driving at the speed of almost 80 kmph, while the car was being driven at over 100 kmph when it suddenly lost control, possibly due to low visibility in the dense fog, and hit the truck,” Singh added.

Due to poor visibility, the speed limit for cars was decreased in December for two months from 100 kmph to 75 kmph last month by the Yamuna Authority, while for trucks it was reduced from 80kmph to 60 kmph.

Representatives at Kailash Hospital said that the fourth victim Deeksha Gupta was later transferred to a hospital in Agra.

“We admitted the four patients by 8.40 am and three were brought dead on arrival. We admitted Deeksha under ICU immediately and kept her on life support as she had multiple fractures in both her legs. However, around 5.30 pm, her family members shifted her to an Agra based private hospital,” said a representative of Kailash Hospital.

According to police, all three persons had arrived in Dadri on Sunday to meet Ankur and later went for pre-wedding shopping with him in Noida on Monday.

“The duo was supposed to get married in the upcoming days. They had started from their home in Dadri around 7 am,” said Singh.

The truck driver, meanwhile, had fled from the spot after the accident.

“We have not filed any case in the matter, however, as the truck driver fled from the scene and we have seized the vehicle,” said Singh.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 13:22 IST