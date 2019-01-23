Woman in Greater Noida claims husband cut off her ear lobe after being refused money for alcohol

Police have booked a 45-year-old man for allegedly assaulting his wife and ‘cutting’ off her ear lobes while under the influence of alcohol in Dadri, Greater Noida, on Tuesday.

The woman, police said, claimed that her husband attacked her when she refused to give him money for alcohol.

However, the police said a medical examination of the woman did not confirm the use of knife in the attack and said that her husband attacked her ears with his fingernails, thereby causing injury.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon. Pappi, a resident of Nai Aabadi area in Dadri, was allegedly assaulted by her husband Mohammad Shakil, who was allegedly in an inebriated state.

“My husband has been assaulting me for several years whenever he gets drunk. He also tries to steal money often. Today, he cut off my ears with a knife in a fit of rage when I told him that I cannot give him any more money for alcohol. I ran to the police station to lodge a complaint,” Pappi alleged in her complaint.

According to the police, the duo has been married for the last 25 years and has three children. Police said the accused is an alcoholic and unemployed, while the woman is a homemaker.

“Prima facie, the injuries indicate that the accused had scratched off his wife’s ears. There is no confirmation of the accused having used a knife to cut off her ear lobes. It has come to light that he is an alcoholic who is unemployed and has been harassing his wife for money,” Ram Sen Singh, station house officer, Dadri police station, said.

Police booked Mohammad Shakil under Indian Penal Code Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt.

“After the victim reached the police station, we conducted a search at her residence on Tuesday evening but the accused had fled. He will be nabbed soon,” Singh said.

