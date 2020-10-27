e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Woman jumps to death from her house in Noida

Woman jumps to death from her house in Noida

noida Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Noida: A 48-year-old woman allegedly took her own life by jumping from the balcony of her house in an area under the Sector 24 police jurisdiction on Tuesday. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police said.

According to police officials, they were informed about the incident around 12.30pm.

“The woman, along with her family, lived in a rented house on the third floor of a building. Today afternoon she jumped down from her balcony. Her four children and husband were there, but the family found out about it when the locals informed them. They then called us and a team was rushed to the spot. The body has been sent for an autopsy,” said Prabhat Dikshit, station house officer, Sector 24 police station.

Dikshit said that according to the family, the woman had been depressed for the past few months and was undergoing treatment. “The family feels that this could be the reason for the woman taking her own life. Preliminary investigation did not turn up any dispute or issue which might have triggered this. Even the neighbours did not mention any problems,” said the SHO.

Following the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family who has not filed any complaint in the case, the police said.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 9582208181 (Snehi) and Delhi-based 011-23389090 (Sumaitri).

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In