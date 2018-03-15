Woman robbed of Rs8 lakh at gunpoint in Noida Sector 81

A director of an event management company was allegedly robbed of Rs8 lakh at gunpoint around 11.30am at Sector 81.

A case was registered on the complaint of the woman at the Phase-2 police station.

Ritika Arora, a resident of Jangpura in Delhi, was travelling to work in her Innova car. She was accompanied by an employee, identified as Vaishali, and her driver Dharmendra.

She alleged that she was chased by four masked men in a Hyundai Accent car, who overtook her vehicle and then blocked their way in Sector 81. Then they allegedly forced her to hand over the bag that contained the cash and threatened to shoot her if she resisted.

Arora said that she was carrying Rs8 lakh in order to pay the salaries of the company’s employees on Thursday.

According to police officials, the robbery was pre-planned. “The robbers had prior knowledge that she would be carrying the money. That is why they could target the vehicle and rob them of the money at a place suitable to them,” Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer-3, Noida, said.

The police said that as this could be an inside job, they are also questioning the driver.

The incident took place barely 500 metres from the office of the victim at Sector 81 in the Phase-2 industrial area, which further implies that an insider was involved in the incident, the police said.

It was alleged in the complaint that four robbers were involved in the incident. Three of the masked men got out of their car after blocking the woman’s vehicle and smashed the Innova’s windshield, the police said.

They pointed the gun at the occupants of the car and made off with the bag, it has been alleged. The woman said she could call the police for help only after the robbers had left the spot.

The police reached the spot as soon as they received a call. The superintendent of police (city) Arun Kumar Singh also visited the spot.

Pandey said that a full-scale investigation has been launched and an enquiry is being conducted to nab the culprits.