Yamuna Authority set to buy 150 acres land for developmental projects near Jewar airport site

noida

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 00:08 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is set to buy about 150 acres of land near the Jewar airport site for developmental projects. At least 80% of the owners have agreed to give their land, paving the way for direct land buying from each farmer, said officials of the Yeida.

There are two ways to acquire land – one is through direct buying from farmers, and the other is to implement the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. However, direct buying is convenient because the acquisition through the Land Act takes longer.

A team of Yeida officials on Wednesday met a group of farmers from the villages of Nagla Hukum Singh and Karoli Bangar at the Government Inter College for their consent to buy land directly. According to rules, if 80% of farmers, out of the total number of farmers from whom the land is sought, agree then the handover can be made directly from the farmers, said officials of the Yeida.

“We will use this land for developing industrial plots to be allotted to those who want to invest in industrial projects near the Jewar airport site. Farmers are willingly offering their land for industries and other infrastructure projects,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of Yeida.

The 150 acres fall in the Sector 29 area, where industrial plots are being sold to investors. This sector is in close proximity to Jewar, where the Noida International Greenfield Airport is scheduled to be developed. Switzerland Company Zurich International AG has signed an agreement with the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited to start work at the site from mid-2021, said officials.

To attract investment, boost growth and create jobs, Yeida has floated an open-ended scheme to allot plots to those who want to set up businesses here. As per the scheme, anyone can apply to get a plot along the Yamuna Expressway.

“For plots less than 4,000 square metres, the authority decides the allotment via lucky draw. For plots of above 4,000 square metres, the authority calls for an interview after evaluating the documents of the applicant to decide the allotment,” said Singh.

The Yeida has taken 1,334 hectares of land from farmers for the airport so far for the first phase of construction.