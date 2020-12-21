e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Yamuna Expressway authority expedites work on ‘Heritage City’

Yamuna Expressway authority expedites work on ‘Heritage City’

noida Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:35 IST
Vinod Rajput
Vinod Rajput
         

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Monday said it has begun the process to finalise the layout of the proposed ‘Heritage City’ tourist spot at Raya near Mathura.

The unique city will spread on 9,000 hectares along the 165-km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida and Agra.

“We have already started the process to hire a consultant who will prepare the detailed project report (DPR) as part of finalising the layout. We are discussing the project details with all stakeholders, including the state government,” said Arun Vir Singh chief executive officer of the YEIDA.

Yeida said interested agencies can submit their bids online by January 8, 2021. The authority will then subsequently scrutinise their papers.

“The agency, hopefully, will prepare the DPR in the next 3-4 months. After that, the authority will move ahead towards laying the groundwork,” said Singh.

As part of the project, the Yamuna river will be beautified on the lines of Sabarmati and Gomti river front projects and land will be developed as industrial, residential, commercial and mixed-land use in this city. Around 700 hectares will be built to promote the heritage of ancient city of Mathura and other places associated with the Mahabharata. However the exact nature of land in the city will be earmarked only after the DPR is finalised, said officials..

