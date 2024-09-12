A centralised focus to unlock R&D prowess

India’s aspirations to be a global leader in research and development (R&D) have long been constrained by a chronic underfunding of its research infrastructure — less than 1% of its GDP. The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) seeks to remedy this imbalance. Conceptualised as part of the National Education Policy (NEP), the ANRF aims to foster greater collaboration between academia, industry, and government, while encouraging public-private partnerships for transformative innovations. The ANRF is designed to provide sustained, centralised funding for research across disciplines. Historically, research funding in India has been inconsistent and fragmented. By consolidating resources and offering continuous support, the ANRF promises to free researchers from financial uncertainty, empowering them to focus on groundbreaking work. The ANRF also recognises that the problems of the 21st century cannot be addressed through siloed approaches to research. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri (REUTERS)

One of its most ambitious goals is to bridge the long-standing chasm between academia and industry in India. While Indian academic institutions are no strangers to producing world-class research, much of this output has failed to translate into commercially-viable innovations. This disconnect has stifled the country’s ability to harness its full innovative potential. The ANRF will promote deeper collaboration between universities and industries, by aligning research agendas with national priorities and ensuring that research outcomes are readily transferable to market. Industry players, in turn, will have the opportunity to shape research initiatives, ensuring that academic pursuits are both relevant and responsive to real-world needs.

The ANRF also recognises that the problems of the 21st century cannot be addressed through siloed approaches to research. Today’s challenges are complex, requiring insights that cut across disciplines. In this regard, the ANRF places a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary research. By fostering collaborations across seemingly disparate fields, it intends to spur innovations that are not only groundbreaking but also adaptable to the rapidly changing demands of the modern world. This interdisciplinary approach positions Indian researchers to tackle some of the most pressing global challenges, such as the climate crisis, pandemics, and food security.

The foundation will develop the next generation of Indian innovators, through mentorship programmes, fellowships, and internships.

Importantly, the ANRF also seeks to decentralise research funding and opportunities, ensuring that talent from underrepresented regions has access to the same resources as those in metropolitan cities. India’s vast and diverse population is teeming with untapped potential, and the foundation’s commitment to inclusivity could play a pivotal role in bridging the urban-rural divide.

The foundation, however, is not without challenges. To succeed, it must navigate India’s cumbersome bureaucratic processes. A frequent criticism of the country’s research ecosystem is the inefficiency caused by administrative red tape, which often delays the disbursement of funds and stifles innovation. The ANRF will need to adopt a more agile approach to governance, ensuring that funds are allocated in a timely manner and that research isn’t bogged down by administrative delays.

Moreover, transparency and accountability will be critical in mitigating the risks of misallocation of resources. The foundation must ensure that funding is distributed not only to top-tier institutions but also to underfunded universities and regional research centres. Only by embracing inclusivity can the foundation ensure that India’s research efforts are truly national in scope.

The ANRF’s success will also depend on its ability to align its research priorities with India’s broader national goals. The foundation must ensure that its research agenda is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Innovations in clean energy, agriculture, health care, and digital technology are essential for India’s continued economic growth and its ability to address its most pressing societal challenges. Global collaboration will be another critical factor. The ANRF’s emphasis on international partnerships will enable Indian researchers to exchange ideas, participate in global knowledge networks, and co-create solutions to global challenges.

ANRF’s establishment marks a pivotal moment in India’s evolution as a knowledge economy. Its impact, however, will not be measured by the volume of research it produces but by the tangible, real-world outcomes it enables. By fostering a culture of curiosity, critical thinking, and public engagement, it has the potential to inspire future generations of Indian scientists and innovators. Its success will depend on its ability to remain adaptable, transparent, and aligned with both national and global priorities.

Ashutosh Sharma is president, Indian National Science Academy, and Pranav Sharma is policy and diplomacy advisor to the United Nations International Computing Centre.The views expressed are personal