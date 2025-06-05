A CUET revolution: Schools as pathways to higher education

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025 concluded earlier this week, with over 13 lakh students taking the test this year. Now in its fourth year, CUET is India’s second-largest undergraduate entrance exam after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), with over 280 universities relying on it for admissions. If managed well, CUET could be India’s gateway to realising the Viksit Bharat vision.

India’s vision for Viksit Bharat 2047 is built on a bold promise: A future where young minds drive economic growth, powered by an education that will create real skills and jobs. With over 65% of the population under the age of 35, the stakes are immense in education. A key milestone on this path is raising the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education from the present 28.4% to at least 50% by 2035, while ensuring that more graduates are not just degree-holders but job-ready for a rapidly evolving world.

For Viksit Bharat to succeed, India needs a workforce equipped with future-ready skills and not just degrees. But with GER stuck at its current level, millions are still missing out on higher education, leading to employability challenges. The solution starts with better access, and that is where CUET plays an important role. Over the last two decades, India has largely solved the issue of access to school education. Now is the time to do the same for higher education and build a workforce that is employable at scale.

CUET is reshaping college admissions, making them fairer and more accessible. It plays a crucial role in helping India achieve its goal of a 50% GER. However, for this to be successful, schools must look beyond board exams and recognise CUET as one of their core responsibilities, along with quality education, career readiness, better affordability, and robust infrastructure.

But are our schools ready to go beyond their traditional role of preparing students for board exams? For decades, Indian schools have been board-centric, leaving students to depend on coaching centres for entrance exams. CUET, a National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)-aligned entrance exam available in 13 languages, can change that. It levels the playing field, giving a student from a remote town the same shot at, say, Delhi University, as a student from the Capital. This kind of accessibility naturally encourages more students to pursue higher education. Of course, increasing the GER also depends on the quality of higher education institutions and the job prospects they offer. But in a country like India, sometimes, demand needs to be created first to expose the gaps in supply and catalyse at-scale changes. India’s future cannot rest on a handful of students making it to top engineering and medical colleges.

Globally, tests like the US’s Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) for university admissions have long simplified the process while expanding access, helping skilled talent to flow into economies.

However, CUET must not get reduced to another coaching-driven hurdle like the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or the NEET, losing its essence of fairness and inclusivity. Schools can prevent this by weaving CUET preparation into their mission. With the National Testing Agency (NTA) confirming that the syllabus for CUET 2025 will align with the NCERT’s Class 12 framework, board and CUET preparation can merge seamlessly in the school. This is an opportunity to align education with students’ career aspirations, not just mere exam scores.

Imagine a school where teachers are focusing not only on the board results but also on CUET scores and undergraduate course enrollment. Compare this with some of the countries, where teachers see career guidance and higher education discovery as their core duty. They don’t just teach, they mentor students towards universities that match their aspirations, helping them prepare for their entrance exams and beyond.

Indian schools could take a leaf out from this book, evolving into comprehensive learning hubs as envisaged by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In a country like India, this step also addresses critical concerns around equity and affordability by eliminating dependency on coaching centres.

Ultimately, this isn’t just about exams; it’s about equipping youth to lead India’s rise, where every classroom fuels a future of innovation, jobs, and prosperity. And schools at the centre of this movement is the most likely way this momentum can be created.

Hemant Joshi is the CEO of Benesse India, an education enterprise and a subsidiary of Benesse Corporation, Japan. Chaitanya Naik is a team member of Benesse, India. The views expressed are personal.