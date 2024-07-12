A Swedish template to achieve net zero goals

The climate crisis remains the most pressing challenge of our time. Some of the biggest contributors to the climate crisis are sectors that emit large amounts of greenhouse gases. As one of the largest sources of emissions, the industrial sector plays a central role in tackling this challenge. According to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), achieving net-zero emissions from industry is possible but remains a significant challenge. To make substantial progress, hard-to-abate industries must transition to more effective, low-carbon operations. An Indian worker holds flags of India and Sweden. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) (AFP)

The discourse on the decarbonisation of industry is becoming increasingly urgent, especially after the global stocktake published by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP 28), which highlighted the shortcomings in mitigating the climate crisis. Industries, particularly hard-to-abate sectors such as iron & steel, power, and cement play an important role in the transition.

Industrial decarbonisation requires a significant expansion of infrastructure for electricity, hydrogen, recycling and carbon capture use and storage, as well as the conversion or phasing out of current industrial facilities. Sweden has emerged as a major player in the development of low-carbon industrial technologies for a greener future. One notable example is HYBRIT, a joint venture between three companies, SSAB, LKAB and Vattenfall, which has set a milestone by producing fossil-fuel-free steel using hydrogen instead of coal. This achievement represents a vital step towards carbon neutrality. The HYBRIT technology uses hydrogen from water and renewable energy instead of coking coal, which is traditionally used in ore-based steel production. This technology has the potential to revolutionise industry globally, including in India.

India, with its large industrial base and ambitious climate goals, is an ideal partner for the introduction of such technologies. The opportunity to introduce Swedish innovations in India could set a precedent for bilateral cooperation that deploys advanced technology for significant environmental benefit. The Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT) is a collaboration between India and Sweden to achieve net-zero emissions in hard-to-decarbonise sectors. The project, with 18 countries and 20 companies involved, includes a commitment from the members to jointly develop technologies, collaborate on research and innovation, and mobilise investments for the transition.

At COP28, the India-Sweden Industry Transition Partnership was also launched to accelerate decarbonisation of steel and cement sectors. Other initiatives, such as the India-Sweden Innovations Accelerator and the Sweden-India Innovation Partnership, aim to accelerate the pace of green transition between key players from India and Sweden.

These collaborative efforts can serve as a blueprint for countries on green, clean transition.While India is well-equipped to manage its emissions, climate change is a challenge that requires global cooperation. Sweden is dedicated to supporting India in reducing emissions and decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors. By working together, we can make a meaningful impact on this critical issue.

As India and Sweden mark more than 75 years of diplomatic ties, we are happy to co-create solutions and exchange technical know-how for a carbon-neutral, resource-efficient society. Let us embrace our embassy’s motto for the year 2024, Building a Sustainable Tomorrow, embodying the spirit of unity and innovation that drives us to create a lasting impact.

Jan Thesleff is ambassador of Sweden to India. The views expressed are personal