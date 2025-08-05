Build readiness against rising dirty-war risks

This August 6 marks 80 years of the US’s nuclear bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, which permanently altered the trajectory of global security and warfare. The two bombs dropped in 1945, on Hiroshima and on Nagasaki three days later, killed over 350,000 people instantly and left another 400,000 dead within a few months — introducing the world to the devastating potential of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs). At the time, the yield or intensity of these weapons was relatively modest compared to the nuclear arsenal that exists today. Today, the world faces far more advanced, lethal, and widespread threats under the growing umbrella of “dirty wars”. The scale of suffering and devastation is beyond comprehension, and today’s weapons are exponentially more powerful. There are estimated to be over 12,000 nuclear warheads in the world. Many of the modern strategic nuclear weapons are thermonuclear weapons, having yields equivalent to a 100 kilo tonnes (KT) of TNT and above. This has the potential to destroy the world as we know it many times over. Tactical nuclear weapons can be 50 KT and less.

The India-Pakistan conflict captures the world’s attention given both have nuclear capabilities. A nuclear bomb’s destruction extends far beyond its immediate blast radius. It generates an intense fireball, a blinding flash, a shockwave and, most dangerously, ionising radiation. The radioactive mushroom cloud not only contaminates the target, but reaches far-flung regions, depending on wind conditions — rendering vast areas uninhabitable for decades.

In the Cold War era, WMDs were broadly categorised under the NBC triad — nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons. Over time, radiological was added to this, creating the term CBRN. Each category brings its own horrors: While nuclear weapons incinerate cities, biological and chemical agents work invisibly, silently, and over time.

Chemical weapons, although banned under international law, are still accessible to States and non-State actors. They can be created using widely available industrial and pharmaceutical chemicals, turning everyday compounds into agents of mass death. Sarin, VX, chlorine, and mustard gas are examples. Equally alarming are biological weapons — viruses and bacteria designed to infect and kill populations indiscriminately. The Covid-19 pandemic gave the world a preview to the havoc a simple virus can unleash, even if accidental. But when weaponised and intentionally released, pathogens could cripple societies, economies, and militaries in a matter of days.

The proliferation of biological research facilities worldwide, some poorly regulated, raises grave concerns. The Wuhan lab controversy underlined the thin line between scientific exploration and potential dual use for bio-warfare. Biological and radiological warfare has become the preferred “silent weapon” of the future, and many nations are covertly advancing such capabilities under the guise of health research.

A critical issue lies in the imbalance of offensive and defensive capacities. While many nations possess the capability to launch CBRN attacks, few are adequately prepared or capable of defending themselves. Countries like China have built subterranean tunnel networks housing military assets in case of nuclear or chemical strikes. Such preparation indicates an evolving mindset — wars will no longer be limited to borders or frontlines. They will target critical infrastructure, command-and-control (C2) nodes, urban populations, and national willpower itself.

Missiles, aircraft, and now drones can deliver munitions deep into the hinterland. In a dirty war, collateral damage will be immense — not just military installations but power grids, hospitals, transport systems, and even the financial sector can be targeted through kinetic, cyber, or biological means. Even conventional missile warheads will be toxic enough to cause permanent damage to the lungs, heart and brain. A dirty war is now a creeping reality. Technology has empowered even smaller nations and insurgent groups to wield devastating power. Leaders today appear less tolerant, more reactive, and increasingly reliant on first-strike doctrines.

What can nations do? Preparedness must be comprehensive. This includes building CBRN shelters in key cities and military bases and training first responders and civilians for CBRN scenarios. It should be essential to stockpile antidotes, protective suits, and detection systems. The civil defence and NDMA should conduct regular drills and heighten awareness. Securing borders and labs against bio-accidents/terrorism, investing in early warning, air defence and missile defence systems, especially empowered by space and cyber domains would be essential. Civil defence needs revival. Strategic deterrence must go hand-in-hand with societal resilience. Dirty wars may not be declared, but their impact will be undeniable. Let us prepare, not panic.

PJS Pannu is a retired lieutenant general with the Indian Army. The views expressed are personal.