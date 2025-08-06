Building on the gains of Green Revolution

Today, India commemorates the birth centenary of MS Swaminathan, the agriculture scientist and administrator credited for seeding India’s Green Revolution. The government of India will issue a ₹100 commemorative coin to honour his contributions. This milestone also marks the country’s hard-earned journey toward food self-sufficiency, a transformation that began with the Green Revolution.

The Green Revolution, launched in the mid-1960s, stands as one of the most significant turning points in India’s history and a landmark in global agricultural transformation. It remains a powerful example of what science — when applied strategically and in close partnership with farmers — can accomplish.

Food sufficiency was the most urgent and fundamental challenge that India and its 330 million people faced immediately after Independence. The country’s existence was described as ship-to-mouth, as it literally waited for food shipments, especially wheat from the US, to dock at its ports. This heavy dependence on the US PL-480 programme, a food aid initiative, painted a grim picture for a nation where over 70% of the population was engaged in agriculture but unable to feed itself.

The mid-1960s marked a pivotal shift, as the Green Revolution began primarily in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. A series of innovations followed: the introduction of high-yielding, rust-resistant wheat varieties; advancements in irrigation; pest management; and a strong focus on productivity. The impact was transformative. Wheat production surged from 12 million tonnes in the mid-1960s to 21 million tonnes by 1970-71, and further soared to 76 million tonnes by the late 1990s. Rice yields increased from approximately two tonnes/hectare in the 1960s to about six tonnes/hectare by the mid-1990s. India went from being a food-aid-dependent importer to a self-sufficient net exporter by the late 1980s.

Today, India is the world’s second-largest food producer, self-sufficient in grains, and exporting close to $52 billion worth of agricultural products. The Green Revolution was not only a scientific and developmental triumph, it was a socio-economic and a geopolitical one as well.

This is what we celebrate on August 7 — the journey from dependency to leadership, from scarcity to surplus. It’s a celebration of self-sufficiency, sovereignty, and the power of partnership between science and farmers.

But this moment of celebration is also a time for reflection. While the Green Revolution brought dramatic gains, the next revolution must focus on inclusivity, diversification, profitability, and sustainability. India’s agricultural backbone remains rooted in smallholder farms: Over 80% of farms are mixed-crop, low-input, low-output systems that are highly vulnerable. It is still a story of production by the masses, not mass production.

Ironically, this August 7 will also mark the imposition of a 25% reciprocal tariff by the US on Indian goods, including key agricultural exports. This is historically poignant: The same country that once supplied food aid to India now sees it as a trade competitor and global food leader. The tariffs present a significant threat to Indian farmers and the rural economy. Export-oriented produce such as seafood, rice, and spices — often driven by small-scale producers — face the risk of cancelled orders, price crashes, and logistical chaos. For instance, Odisha’s shrimp exports, valued at around $170 million and with over 95% exposure to the US market, are at high risk. This story repeats across many commodities — basmati and non-basmati rice, spices, and more. A sudden tariff shock could jeopardise the livelihoods of thousands.

At the macroeconomic level, the estimated annual loss of $7-8 billion is less than 0.2% of India’s GDP, an impact the national economy might be able to absorb. But for small-scale producers, with already low risk-taking capacities, the consequences can be much more serious. These farmers and farming systems have limited buffers to withstand income loss.

India’s journey in agricultural and trade dynamics over six decades is extraordinary. Once one of the world’s largest recipients of food aid, with nearly 25% of its grain supply coming from foreign assistance, India is now a major food producer, exporter, and a credible voice in global trade negotiations. Agriculture, once a symbol of India’s vulnerability, is now a cornerstone of its economic and diplomatic strength.

This is the double-edged reality of August 7: It is a day to honour MS Swaminathan and celebrate the Green Revolution and food sufficiency, and as a reminder that food sovereignty and food diplomacy are deeply intertwined. Sixty years ago, India depended on food aid to avert famine. Today, it negotiates 25% tariffs with its former food donor, as one of the world’s largest food exporters.

Revisiting the Green Revolution should not only mean growing more. It must also mean growing better — and negotiating smarter. India no longer waits for grain ships, but in a world of shifting geopolitics and economic protectionism, the country must still navigate turbulent waters. This time, not to secure food, but to secure a fair deal for its farmers.

Purvi Mehta is an agriculture policy specialist. The views expressed are personal.