Defence and offence on West Asia chessboard

The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on September 17, 2025, marks a significant turning point in West Asian geopolitics, formalising a decades-long strategic alignment and creating new ripples that could alter regional security architectures and challenge India’s strategic positioning. This unprecedented pact establishes a Nato-style mutual defence commitment, declaring that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both”. While building upon nearly eight decades of deep-seated bilateral cooperation, this provision legally obligates mutual support in the event of an attack, encompassing joint military responses, enhanced intelligence sharing, and coordinated deterrence strategies, buttressed by Saudi investments of up to $15 billion in Pakistan’s defence-industrial complex. India’s carefully cultivated strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, a leading energy supplier and significant investor, is unlikely to be discarded (PIB)

While not explicitly stated, the ambiguous “comprehensive defensive” scope of the agreement has fuelled interpretations of an implicit nuclear dimension. The theory posits that Pakistan’s arsenal, estimated at 170 warheads, could indirectly extend a nuclear deterrent to Saudi interests without physical transfers. This arrangement would navigate non-proliferation norms and avoid direct violations of US non-proliferation laws, leveraging Pakistan’s status as a non-signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its rejection of a no-first-use policy. However, this nuclear umbrella theory is contested. Sceptics argue the pact is more a political signal of solidarity than an unconditional war guarantee, noting that Pakistan’s nuclear doctrine remains overwhelmingly India-centric and its command-and-control structures are unlikely to be subordinated to foreign interests.

The agreement’s timing reflects a calculated Saudi response to the perceived breakdown of the US-led security order in the region. Israel’s unprecedented trans-border air strikes on Doha, a GCC member and close US ally, crossed a significant red line, exposing fundamental vulnerabilities in the American security umbrella. This has prompted Gulf States, led by Saudi Arabia, to adopt a hedging strategy aimed at diversifying security partnerships in an increasingly multipolar world. The subsequent calls for an Arab-Islamic Nato, a concept building on the existing 43-member Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC), have gained traction, with Pakistani officials confirming that the “doors are not closed” for other nations to join the pact.

For India, this defence pact presents multifaceted challenges. First, it deepens the China-Pakistan strategic nexus, potentially creating a coordinated axis that could challenge Indian interests. Chinese diplomatic and intelligence support could enhance Pakistan’s regional influence, while economic partnerships with Gulf States might provide alternative financing for Pakistani military capabilities, complicating India’s strategic balancing act. Initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), which passes through Saudi Arabia, now face an additional layer of political uncertainty. While the project already confronts significant financing and logistical hurdles, Riyadh’s binding defence commitments to Islamabad could complicate future cooperation on such a vital geoeconomic initiative.

Second, the agreement may dilute international pressure on Pakistan through forums like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). Although Pakistan was removed from the FATF’s grey list in 2022, its elevated role as a key security provider in West Asia could grant it greater diplomatic leverage. While Saudi Arabia’s influence within the consensus-based FATF is not absolute, it could make it more challenging to build a coalition to hold Pakistan accountable for terror financing in the future. This, in turn, may embolden Pakistan-based non-State actors like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, potentially lowering the threshold for cross-border provocations and complicating India’s response calculus.

However, several moderating factors temper the most alarmist scenarios. India’s carefully cultivated strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia, a leading energy supplier and significant investor, is unlikely to be discarded. Riyadh has been quick to reassure New Delhi of its commitment to bilateral ties in counterterrorism, maritime security, and energy. More importantly, the Kingdom’s overriding priority is the success of its Vision 2030, an ambitious plan for economic diversification and social reform that requires regional stability and a secure investment climate. Becoming a co-belligerent in an India-Pakistan conflict would directly threaten these core objectives, making Riyadh more likely to act as a crisis manager or mediator than an active participant.

Confronted with these new realities, India’s response must be multifaceted, combining diplomatic, economic, and security efforts under the umbrella of strategic autonomy. India should intensify its engagement with Gulf partners by expanding cooperation in defence, counterterrorism, and maritime security, while simultaneously bolstering economic ties. India’s strengths in digital public infrastructure, AI, and green energy solutions align perfectly with Gulf diversification goals, offering a superior value proposition. India can enhance cooperation through forums like I2U2 (India, Israel, UAE, US) to foster regional integration projects. Critically, India must actively pursue alternative connectivity routes, such as the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chabahar Port, which bypass Pakistan, to mitigate potential disruptions to IMEC and enhance its regional influence, while acknowledging the geopolitical challenges these projects face.

Ultimately, while the Saudi-Pakistan Defence Agreement reflects broader geopolitical shifts rather than a fundamental anti-Indian alignment, the optimal path forward for India is not one of confrontation or alarmism. India should adopt an approach of strategic patience, complemented by enhanced defensive preparedness and a proactive diplomatic and economic agenda. The most effective response is asymmetrical: To leverage India’s unique and formidable strengths in technology, trade, and human capital, thereby becoming an indispensable partner in the Gulf’s journey of economic transformation. By demonstrating a superior and more comprehensive value proposition, India can ensure that its partnerships in the region are not only resilient but continue to thrive.

In navigating the complexities of a multipolar West Asia, India’s greatest asset will be its ability to prove that it is the region’s most valuable partner for the future.

Ausaf Sayeed is a former ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia and Yemen. The views expressed are personal