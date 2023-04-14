For gender equality, go beyond symbolic steps

At three of the four schools I attended, including a co-ed one, the uniform was a dress or skirt. Teachers were obsessed with the length of the dress, and let me say that in both the all-girls schools and the co-ed one, the girls never gave up trying to hack the one-inch-above-the-knee rule. Decades after I left school, most had switched to salwar-kameez-dupatta for senior students. But skirt or salwar, the one idea that had endured was modesty for girls. PREMIUM According to a 2015 Dasra report, 23% of girls eventually drop out of school because of a lack of menstrual hygiene facilities (HT PHOTO)

Restrictions on girls begin early when they are tutored on how to sit (legs crossed), walk (eyes downcast) and talk (preferably not at all). Playing sport is discouraged because shorts are unseemly, and a tan would reduce marriage prospects. A school uniform of salwar-kameez-dupatta does both — discourage sport and encourage modest dressing.

So, a report in this paper by Fareeha Iftikhar that a draft national curriculum policy has recommended a gender-neutral uniform of pants for all students is welcome. You can argue that uniforms are anachronistic, but they exist for a reason — to impose a sense of uniformity where everyone is dressed the same regardless of socioeconomic status, caste, religion and even gender.

You can also argue that the recommended option of pants is a default male option. But on the ground, in metros and B-towns there’s a shift with young girls and women choosing jeans and pants.

When a primary school in Kerala became the first to adopt a gender-neutral uniform of long shorts in 2017, the headmistress told India Today, “More girls have joined outdoor and sports activities.”

Would the idea of girls in pants in senior schools find as much acceptance? It would be naïve to not expect some patriarchal backlash over choosing “western” clothes as a matter of national policy. I would imagine some wiggle room, particularly in the initial years when girls could be allowed to choose between pants and salwar-kameez. And certainly, a uniform policy must consider the religious preferences of girls and their families regarding a head scarf.

This won’t be easy, given the political environment. But think of what happens when girls and boys wear the same uniform to school. You’re telling them they are, in the eyes of the school at least, equally free to run and play and leap and aspire.

But the message must go beyond symbolism. According to a 2015 Dasra report, 23% of girls eventually drop out of school because of a lack of menstrual hygiene facilities. On Monday, the Supreme Court asked the government to frame a policy that would include free sanitary napkins, proper disposal mechanisms and more washrooms.

And, most importantly, we need to listen to the girls. In England, Nike unveiled new kits for the women’s football team after some spoke of the impracticality of wearing white shorts while on their period. The new kit now features blue shorts so that the women can continue to play their best on all days.

Namita Bhandare writes on gender

The views expressed are personal.