IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / Health breaks into the economic mainstream
The shift is undoubtedly shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, which demonstrated that a health shock can wreck the economy (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
The shift is undoubtedly shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, which demonstrated that a health shock can wreck the economy (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Health breaks into the economic mainstream

Health policy and government spending have often prioritised cure, and had a disproportionate focus on secondary and tertiary care. An economic lens of effi- ciency can further push the preventive, promotive, and primary care components
READ FULL STORY
By Anurag Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:58 PM IST

The past three weeks saw three key events in India’s economic and fiscal policy calendar. The Economic Survey of India was tabled in the Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session. Budget 2021-22 was presented on February 1; and the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC)’s final report was then tabled in Parliament.

While these may be seen as routine events, there was something unprecedented in their content — the focus on health. Health and well-being were the first of the six pillars in the finance minister’s budget speech. The Economic Survey has two chapters on health — a first. And then FFC report dedicates a chapter to health, and a sub-chapter to local body grants for health. Never has health been a centrepiece of India’s economic policy establishment. In fact, it has been conspicuous in its absence. These events mark health’s entry into the mainstream of economic policy.

The shift is undoubtedly shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, which demonstrated that a health shock can wreck the economy. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to contract by 7.5% in 2020-21 due to the impact of the lockdown on jobs and businesses. Covid-19 unearthed the deep, but often invisible and unacknowledged, link between health and the economy. Though Covid-19 hastened the realisation, there was growing acknowledgement of health’s importance for the economy prior to it. FFC’s interim report highlighted the centrality of health for productivity and growth-enhancing human capital.

There are two key implications of this shift. First, increasing, policy importance will be accorded to health as it starts getting viewed as “human capital investment”, not merely social sector expenditure. The Economic Survey and FFC both highlight this point, and outline the multiplier effect of government health spending on growth. Greater resource allocation for health will follow the shift in thinking. The 2021-22 Budget underscores the point. Budgeted expenditure on health increased by 75% to over 1.2 lakh crore, even after excluding allocations for drinking water and sanitation.

Second, there will be greater scrutiny and thinking around how and where funds are spent, with the ministry of finance pushing for efficiency and increasing utilisation of allocated funds. Health policy and government spending have often prioritised cure, and had a disproportionate focus on secondary and tertiary care. Though the National Health Mission (NHM) is correcting the balance, an economic lens of efficiency can further push the preventive, promotive, and primary care components.

Two examples highlight the shift. One, there is a broader conception of health and well-being in Budget 2021-22 and this includes drinking water and sanitation, both key for preventive health, with far-reaching impact. Contaminated water and poor sanitation are linked to the transmission of diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, and dysentery. They also contribute to malnutrition. The allocation for drinking water and sanitation has increased over four-and-a-half times from 21,000 crore in 2020-21(BE) to 96,000 crore in 2021-22(BE), including FFC grants. Further increases in government health spending will still be required, but with a concurrent focus on systemic efficiency.

Similarly, both FFC and the Economic Survey highlight the need to further strengthen the focus on primary care, typically under-consumed and under-provided. The former recommends primary health expenditure be two-thirds of total health expenditure by 2022. The finance ministry has accepted FFC’s recommendation for local government grants to improve primary health service provision. Prioritising efficiency and systemic focus on determinants of health will be as important as an increase in resources allocated for health.

There is a long road ahead to building a robust health system. Recognition of health in the economic mainstream is not the same as sustained policy focus and resource allocation. It is certainly no guarantee of implementation of lofty goals, which require solving tricky governance and administration challenges. However, recognising and prioritising health is an important gesture by the economic and fiscal policy community. It would serve it well to internalise this lesson.

Anurag Kumar works at NITI Aayog on health economics and financing

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Public policies of input subsidies that underpinned the Green Revolution certainly benefited the country broadly. But once farm incomes rose, the rural surplus should have provided the springboard for structural transformation, especially in industry. Instead, it has become a trap slowly asphyxiating the sector (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Public policies of input subsidies that underpinned the Green Revolution certainly benefited the country broadly. But once farm incomes rose, the rural surplus should have provided the springboard for structural transformation, especially in industry. Instead, it has become a trap slowly asphyxiating the sector (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
opinion

The solution to the farm impasse lies in federalism

By Devesh Kapur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:59 PM IST
India must break out of the cycle where states escape their responsibilities and the Centre then pushes in, accumulating more power in the process. Let states take ownership of state subjects
READ FULL STORY
Close
given vaccine hesitancy, should we shift focus to districts with a worrying number of cases? Has this been thought about? If it has, I’d like to know why it was considered inadvisable (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
given vaccine hesitancy, should we shift focus to districts with a worrying number of cases? Has this been thought about? If it has, I’d like to know why it was considered inadvisable (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
opinion

India’s vaccine strategy needs transparency

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:59 PM IST
This is a matter on which I would expect a carefully thought-out, if not also confident, opinion. Moreover, it needs to be widely known. Silence feels like irresponsibility
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the pandemic, many were given a very short period of training on how to handle the deadly virus and its aftermath (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
During the pandemic, many were given a very short period of training on how to handle the deadly virus and its aftermath (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Incentivise health workers on the ground

By Lalita Panicker
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Even if the remuneration is called an honorarium rather than a salary, state governments must now consider providing Asha workers with the job security that other medical professionals get
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shift is undoubtedly shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, which demonstrated that a health shock can wreck the economy (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
The shift is undoubtedly shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, which demonstrated that a health shock can wreck the economy (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Health breaks into the economic mainstream

By Anurag Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:58 PM IST
Health policy and government spending have often prioritised cure, and had a disproportionate focus on secondary and tertiary care. An economic lens of effi- ciency can further push the preventive, promotive, and primary care components
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, Bengaluru, February 15, 2021 (REUTERS)
A woman holds a placard next to policemen during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, Bengaluru, February 15, 2021 (REUTERS)
opinion

Can a protest toolkit attract sedition law?

By Yashovardhan Azad
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Can the three activists be accused of instigating armed confrontation against the State? The evidence, so far, is certainly not enough to justify the charge. Yes, there was a propaganda blitz, aimed at garnering international support, based on a narrative of strong-arm tactics on the part of the government to crush the farm movement and discredit its efforts towards a solution. But the State could have had an alternative, more effective, response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite new laws passed in the aftermath of the December 2012 gang rape, India’s women continue to fight a battle of endemic sexual violence. (AP)
Despite new laws passed in the aftermath of the December 2012 gang rape, India’s women continue to fight a battle of endemic sexual violence. (AP)
opinion

Shake power structures to give women dignity

By Namita Bhandare
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:17 PM IST
The MeToo Movement undoubtedly gave a few women a voice and a platform, but it left out the vast majority of India’s working women, women employed as domestic workers, in brick kilns, as farm labourers, in garment factories. Dalit, tribal, trans and marginalised voices were never heard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harini Nagendra says simple acts of kindness and inclusion can be observed in the city. (HT FILE)
Harini Nagendra says simple acts of kindness and inclusion can be observed in the city. (HT FILE)
bengaluru news

Sharing natural acts of kindness and inclusion

By Harini Nagendra
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:59 PM IST
  • Across the road lies the Kanteerava Sports Stadium. This area used to be the home of the Sampangi lake, one of Bengaluru;s largest water bodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is a moment for all our decision-makers in state governments, courts and Parliament to review their support for Himalayan dams (PTI)
This is a moment for all our decision-makers in state governments, courts and Parliament to review their support for Himalayan dams (PTI)
opinion

Large hydro projects risk Himalayan communities

By Manju Menon and Kanchi Kohli
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:20 AM IST
The Uttarakhand tragedy is a moment to review support for Himalayan dams and construction-based economy
READ FULL STORY
Close
The European Union remains one of the world’s three largest concentrations of economic activity, along with the US and China. Decisions taken by the EU — and Germany in particular — will have major ripple effects on much of the rest of the world (Getty Images)
The European Union remains one of the world’s three largest concentrations of economic activity, along with the US and China. Decisions taken by the EU — and Germany in particular — will have major ripple effects on much of the rest of the world (Getty Images)
opinion

EU’s China dilemma is a sign of things to come

By Dhruva Jaishankar
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The shift from a one-world economy to a two-world system will force States to make hard choices. Europe is the testing ground
READ FULL STORY
Close
On vertical devolution, the Centre can maintain the status quo. And, on states vs local governments, the nature of FFC’s grant recommendations reflects the tensions in the refusal of states to fulfill their constitutional obligation to local governments (ANI)
On vertical devolution, the Centre can maintain the status quo. And, on states vs local governments, the nature of FFC’s grant recommendations reflects the tensions in the refusal of states to fulfill their constitutional obligation to local governments (ANI)
opinion

Navigating Centre-state fiscal ties

By Yamini Aiyar
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:35 AM IST
The 15th FC report re-enacts a fundamental tension that lies at the heart of India’s fiscal federal relations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Labelling democratic actors, whether dissenters or protesters, without a watertight case of terrorism, is a slippery slope, and one that is bound to attract unwanted attention. (Shutterstock)
Labelling democratic actors, whether dissenters or protesters, without a watertight case of terrorism, is a slippery slope, and one that is bound to attract unwanted attention. (Shutterstock)
opinion

How India is weakening its case on terrorism

By Kabir Taneja
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Trivialising India’s posture on terrorism in the international community can undo years of steady gains, for the short-term and myopic benefits of political support, ideological upmanship and electoral victories in the country’s never-ending election cycles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Europe is leading the effort to effectively regulate intermediaries. In 2020, building on its e-Commerce Directive, it introduced a comprehensive Digital Services Act for handling online content, liability of intermediaries and diligence requirements, and protection of the fundamental rights of individuals. (Getty Images)
Europe is leading the effort to effectively regulate intermediaries. In 2020, building on its e-Commerce Directive, it introduced a comprehensive Digital Services Act for handling online content, liability of intermediaries and diligence requirements, and protection of the fundamental rights of individuals. (Getty Images)
opinion

Changing the status quo for social media companies in India

By Ambika Khanna
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:35 AM IST
In India, MeitY proposed amendments to the extant Intermediary Guidelines of 2011 in 2018 to include mandatory use of technology in content moderation and data disclosures to the government. These are still under review as the government seeks to align it with the pending Personal Data Protection Bill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This has implications for the financial sector as the government owns LIC, and LIC not just owns Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) but also has stakes in several other financial organisations (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
This has implications for the financial sector as the government owns LIC, and LIC not just owns Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) but also has stakes in several other financial organisations (Ramesh Pathania/Mint)
opinion

The world of Indian finance and banking is set for a major overhaul

By Amol Agrawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:17 PM IST
Apart from privatising banks and establishing what appears to be akin to a bad bank, the government has also decided to privatise a general insurance company and make legislative changes for the listing of Life Insurance Corporation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Will the disengagement and the acceptance of a temporary suspension by India of patrolling rights in one area lead to greater malleability in managing LAC and provide a road map for transiting to an agreed border? (AP)
Will the disengagement and the acceptance of a temporary suspension by India of patrolling rights in one area lead to greater malleability in managing LAC and provide a road map for transiting to an agreed border? (AP)
opinion

What Pangong means for Asian geopolitics

By C Uday Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
If disengagement leads to a border pact, the deal is prudent. If Beijing uses it as a tactical pause, then New Delhi may regret concessions
READ FULL STORY
Close
The only way to technologically differentiate users is via smart meters, but these are not easy to deploy (Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)
The only way to technologically differentiate users is via smart meters, but these are not easy to deploy (Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)
opinion

Enhancing competition in India’s power sector

By Rahul Tongia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Fixing discoms is a pressing need, but it’s worth investing time in figuring out the details, including expected winners and losers, and possibilities for gaming
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP