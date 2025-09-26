How BSNL’s 4G stack embodies swadeshi spirit

Swadeshi may begin as an idea, but becomes an engine of growth when it is lived. Rooted in self-reliance, it champions domestic production, cultivates indigenous skills, galvanises community enterprise and weaves economic dignity into everyday life. When Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi revived this ethic in 2020 with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, the slogan became a clarion call for enhancing capability and developing a moral economy in which Indian makers meet Indian needs and then offer those solutions to the world. In its 25 years, BSNL has, in a way, mirrored the journey of our Republic itself: It is moving from dependence to confidence, from aspiration to leadership, and demonstrating that India’s technological destiny can be owned, shaped, and celebrated by its own people. (Shutterstock)

The embodiment of this principle is Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and the rules it has rewritten for the telecommunications sector pertain to the technological and civic arenas in equal measure.

In the midst of Covid-19 pandemic, with the country demanding resilience and supply-chain autonomy, BSNL resolved to design and build a completely indigenous 4G stack as it prepared itself for its 4G rollout. That resolve turned policy into practice and thereon, into palpable infrastructure, demonstrating swadeshi principles applied to critical national capacity.

A 4G stack is the brain and backbone of modern mobile communication. It is the fusion of hardware and software that ensures calls connect, data flows seamlessly, and internet experiences remain robust.

For decades, these vital systems came from abroad, leaving India dependent on foreign technology. While global vendors expanded incrementally from 2G and 3G legacies, India began with a blank sheet and sketched its own architecture. With the PM’s vision and BSNL’s determination, the country embarked on building this architecture from scratch, demonstrating that the will to innovate can outpace inherited advantage.

The task required unprecedented collaboration. The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) developed the core network with unmatched expertise, Tejas Networks engineered resilient radio access solutions, and Tata Consultancy Services integrated every piece with seamless precision as a systems integrator. The entire architecture took shape in a mere 22 months, at a cadence far swifter than comparable countries that had struggled with similar challenges for decades. India’s entry into the select club of five nations capable of producing this technology was, therefore, historic.

The outcome speaks for itself in metrics and meaning. BSNL has installed more than 92,000 indigenous 4G sites, connecting over 22 million Indians. For two million consumers, this represents their first step into the digital era, a powerful symbol of inclusion giving operational heft to the economy. The network now handles nearly four petabytes of data daily with efficiency and security.

Confidence in homegrown technology also helped BSNL register consecutive profitable quarters after 17 years of fiscal strain, proof of the trust that citizens place in institutions that are aligned with swadeshi values.

The company’s financial turn aligns with PM Modi’s insistence that India build capability at scale and sustain it through industrial partnerships and clear direction.

The indigenous 4G stack also embodies the swadeshi philosophy. Local manufacturing generates employment, fertilises supplier ecosystems and nurtures a skilled workforce that can design, test, and maintain complex technological systems. When artisans of code and metal collaborate inside India’s innovation valleys, the country accrues significant human capital and supply-chain autonomy.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision framed these steps as strategic investments that yield security and opportunity in the telecom sector. It is also a clear declaration of India’s emergence as a product nation.

India is no longer confined to just consuming technology. We are now a creator, crafting tools that others will use, shaping standards that others will follow. In a way, the stack is the bamboo that bends but never breaks, resilient in structure yet adaptable for future leaps into the 5G era.

The indigenous 4G stack has been designed for export, with several countries already expressing interest. This is where the philosophy of swadeshi gracefully intersects with the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. India, as Vishwa Bandhu, stands ready to share its innovations with the world, much like yoga and Ayurveda were once offered as gifts of tradition blended with modern utility. Our Vocal for Local call is now evolving into Local to Global, a natural progression of confidence and competence.

The indigenous 4G stack stands as a modern incarnation of swadeshi, an idea that matured into infrastructure, employment, and exportable capability. It has yet again vindicated the PM’s faith in Indian capability. From digital payments through UPI to space achievements like Chandrayaan and from defence advancements to telecom independence, a pattern is emerging. India charts its own path, guided by the same conviction that powered swadeshi more than a century ago.

As the world looks toward India, the message is clear that we build in India, build for India, and are ready to serve the world. The indigenous 4G stack is a triumph of philosophy meeting practice. It is a beacon lighting the path to Viksit Bharat 2047, where self-reliance transforms into global leadership. And in every connection made, every village reached, and every citizen empowered, the spirit of swadeshi thrives anew.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is minister of communications and DONER. The views expressed are personal