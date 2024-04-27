In the shadow of war, Gaza women battle on

At a conservative estimate, over 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its retaliatory attack in October 2023, of which at least 70% were women or children. UN agencies estimate that nearly one million women and girls are facing acute food insecurity. While the world waits for a political resolution to the crisis, something which does not seem forthcoming despite several peace summits, more attention must be given to how the crisis in Gaza has impacted gender relations.

The very foundations of the family structure have changed with the loss of the breadwinners, affecting women and children the most. Food shortages, the destruction of schools and loss of education could lead to early marriages for many girls who are virtually destitute now and depend on extended families. Women, often with few skills or low access to economic resources, are now forced to provide for the families they must lead. Even in better times, Gaza’s women had restricted access to economic opportunities; now, the violence has wiped even that little bit out. Severe malnutrition has increased among women and children, with women not being a priority for the limited food available. Thus, pregnant and lactating mothers are at severe risk, and babies as well.

Families are grappling with a surge in domestic violence, significantly affecting women. The burdens of the war that fall on women include standing in lines for hours, half collapsing from starvation, to fetch water or to deal with trying to receive aid through coupons. Women find themselves undertaking tasks that are physically demanding, including chopping firewood. The psychological toll is profound, stemming from the upheaval of leaving homes, the loss of essentials, the deaths of family members as well as spousal violence.

Mohsen Abu Ramadan, head, Haidar Abdul Shafi Centre for Culture and Development says, “The lack of privacy women go through in displacement camps is certainly a form of violence that women currently experience on a daily basis. In addition to the violence, the sexism by male officials in shelters and their preference to accept males over females, adds to the exclusion and marginalisation of women.”

Women in Gaza face the risk of being exposed to severe health problems due to water outages and the lack of basic health care during menstruation. Many of them are in crowded camps where the struggle to meet basic needs involves considerable suffering. They have no access to menstrual hygiene products or easy access to functioning bathrooms. According to Ramadan, this means that they are exposed to health risks that further batter their already frail bodies. He quotes one woman as saying that since the beginning of the war, women have resorted to birth control pills to postpone their menstrual cycle, but this caused them great pain, so they were forced to stop taking them, which exacerbated their suffering. The lack of proper hygiene products may put them at risk of cervical cancer.

Lucy Nusseibeh, founder and executive chair of Middle East Non-violence and Democracy in East Jerusalem says, “Women are the future of any society; they need extra support from men in the appalling conditions of the Gaza Strip. The deprivation of women’s most basic needs, physical harm to their reproductive systems, along with the growing reality of starvation for their children and themselves, risk destroying future generations. Women in Gaza, who are outstanding examples of courage in their agency and incredible coping, need to be protected and nurtured.”

