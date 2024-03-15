Keeping up with UP | Modi juggernaut, INDIA dreams and the power of number 80

Socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia often used to say that elections are the biggest festival of the country in which an excited public dresses up and participates.

Much of the voters’ enthusiasm evaporates when the election results look like a forgone conclusion in a state which sends the declared ruler to the Central throne and often plays a decisive role in its strength of 80 members in a 543-member Lok Sabha, about one-sixth of the country’s total share — a scene straight from the upcoming 2024 general elections.

But as the Indian voter as well as politics can be unpredictable, even the front-runners, like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), rarely leave any stone unturned to reach the finishing line.

The politicians too are men of steel, which explains the tenacity with which the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav have entered the poll arena with full vigour despite the cards stacked against them, as of now.

In public perception, the BJP under the “double-engine” rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, has already won the battle of ballots and the guesstimate is on picks ranging from 70+, though some have given a slogan of 80/80. The Prime Minister tasking the current cabinet with a post-poll 100-day programme only strengthens public perception about the party returning to power.

Thus, the upcoming elections will decide the quantum of seats UP will contribute to the BJP’s ambitious tally of 400-plus than upset its apple cart, though SP's national president Akhilesh Yadav, enthused by the crowds at his public meetings, often claims, “BJP came to power from UP and will also exit from power from UP”. Rahul Gandhi's yatra also attracted crowds but the party is haunted by the same old question — will the crowds convert into votes? The party polled about six percent votes in 2019.

There are many odds that Akhilesh Yadav, the main challenger from the opposition camp, faces, but the biggest one is that his party is a regional force pitted against a robust national party, the BJP, whose leaders live, eat and dream politics like his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Successive general elections have established the power of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats, as the party winning the maximum seats in UP has eventually formed the national government. The only exception being 1991 and 2004.

For the BJP, the confidence of a comfortable third successive win with near 100% result from the state, which also sends Narendra Modi to the Lok Sabha from Varanasi, emanates from its micro-macro planning and stratagem.

It’s not the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya alone. What favours the BJP besides Modi, his popularity and guarantee is the religious renaissance in the state and the country since 2014.

Its impact can be seen in the political domain — opposition leaders no longer shying from displaying their religious beliefs and practices, temple hopping and morning greetings of ‘ Ram Ram’ in vogue in every city and class.

The impact is more visible in UP where the three prime temples, Kashi Vishwanath, Krishna Janmabhoomi and Ram temple, are also huge sources of revenue now. The chief minister in a saffron robe has surprised many with his political acumen.

Second, though the BJP may be comfortably ensconced in the state from where it is obviously expecting higher returns to offset losses elsewhere, the party is neither complacent nor overconfident in their internal meetings. The party, from prime minister, chief minister, BJP president and cadre to RSS functionaries, has launched an aggressive campaign, from state to block level, managing elections both at the micro and macro level. Much before the tickets were announced, the party machinery had been fully galvanised for the polls with a special focus on 17 seats that they had lost in the 2019 polls.

Union home minister Amit Shah ignored barbs against party leadership, and stitched alliances with high-brow small-time caste leaders, if useful. This has helped the party to strengthen its hold on extreme backward castes in East UP and Jats in West UP.

Kant Pandey, a Political Science professor at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Shashi says, “They are not just riding the widespread Ram temple passion or Modi popularity. They are stitching caste alliances, for instance, Rajbhar, Chauhan and Kurmi in the East, with Jat in the West. Earlier, Jats used to divide between RLD and BJP. Now they will remain consolidated.”

Congress leader Jairam Naresh quickly dismissed the hype in his recent tweet, “PM Modi and Amit Shah are experts at psychological warfare. If they will cross 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, then why are they running after BJD, Pawan Kalyan or TDP.”

But caste is an important ingredient in UP’s poll recipe.

The BJP is crafting division in their anti-votes via friends in the Bahujan Samaj Party and AIMIM, which gets active in UP only during elections but attracts young Muslims.

Mayawati’s decision to go solo in the polls will also work to BJP’s advantage as by her one move, she has thrown a spanner in the state witnessing an exciting one-on-one direct contest between BJP and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Division of its anti-votes in a fierce triangular contest suits the BJP, especially in Muslim-dominated areas, where there is bound to be reverse consolidation of Hindus. Mayawati has already declared strong Muslim candidates in five Muslim-dominated constituencies INDIA was hoping to win.

However, her decision to go solo may prove detrimental to her own party’s electoral prospects, which she had improved in 2019 as compared to 2014 when she had failed to open an account. The SP-BSP alliance had given her 10 seats. Pandey predicts a poor showing of the BSP this time around.

INDIA as an opposition bloc is the main challenger, which will attract a substantial percentage of BJP’s anti-votes. In 2019, the voter turnout was 60.5 percent, and BJP polled 50 percent votes.

Now it is up to the opposition to get the remainder including Yadavs and Muslims, in what many dub as an ideological battle.

However, challenge number one before INDIA is a cohesive national character, popular face and a common agenda to convince the voters about their political credibility and stability.

Some experts are of the view that the continuation of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that had ruled the country for 10 years under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would have led more to trust in its solidity than in INDIA’s, which is seen as another Janata Party of 1977 or Janata Dal of 1989.

Moreover, the hype created by the formation of INDIA on July 23 was punctured by unwarranted statements on seat sharing from several states besides mass desertions. Comparatively, the INDIA alliance in UP is in a better shape having sealed the seat-sharing pact and finalising plans for organised rallies of their leaders across UP besides meetings of their cadres.

Although late, it can still activate their cadre and instil some confidence in their voters as in some constituencies they are going to make BJP run for its money. Their strength could be PDA (Pichara, Dalit, Alpasankhyak) and the emotional issue of caste census if it could be linked to jobs.

However, the challenge before the poll partners, SP and Congress, is to ensure they transfer their core votes. While the Muslims will consolidate, will Yadavs vote for the Congress candidate? Generally, they have grown in non-Congress boots.

Congress's rainbow coalition of castes was demolished in the early 1990’s. But the grand old party has voters in its pockets but lacks the infrastructure to tap them.

The biggest challenge is that INDIA neither has a national narrative nor a face to match Modi. Its members are engaged in local battles at the state level.

As Professor Pandey says, the challenge will be to convert crowds into votes, but he foresees the beginning of Congress revival and decimation of BSP in 2024.

Sunita Aron is a consulting editor with the HT based in Lucknow. You can find her on X as @overto. The weekly column, Keeping up with UP tackles everything from politics to social and cultural mores in the country's most populous state. The views expressed are personal.