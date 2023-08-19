Lessons from the legacy of a scientific stalwart

This week, India lost one of its greatest technologists, with the passing of VS Arunachalam. His scientific accomplishments and institution-building efforts are well known — Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Carnegie Mellon University’s India programmes, and the think tank Centre for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP) — but his range, temperament, and focus on human development and betterment are also part of his legacy. VS Arunachalam was a lifelong scholar, including in the social sciences.(Ht archive)

I was his first PhD student at Carnegie Mellon University in 1995, and saw, first-hand, over decades of collaboration, how he was a Renaissance man. Modern skilling talks of the need for people to become T-people — to have depth and breadth such as the shape of the letter T — but Arun, as he was called, had more of a π-shaped or even multi-pronged personality. He had breadth for sure, but many areas of depth. He wrote some of the earliest computer code for Fourier Transforms used in India (and even exported). Early on, he recognised policy as important, and was instrumental in many areas outside strategic studies, including telecom — from getting optical fibres laid throughout India to opening up the telecom sector.

Arun was a lifelong scholar, including in the social sciences. Domains or labels didn’t matter — as he would observe, we need it all. He also embodied a deep respect for all work; no task was too small or unimportant. He treated everyone with not just formal respect but genuine interest and supportiveness. He empowered his juniors to think big, take risks, but, like Robert Oppenheimer, he also was there, hands on, in all the work. A skilful manager, he was always accessible for helping with everything — from the big picture to minute details. Even when I was in my early twenties, as a fresh PhD student, he would take me along to the highest-level meetings and have me present on our joint work.

There are myriad stories of his simplicity and humility, such as how he tried for long to decline Z-level security or special facilities (cycling around Delhi in the 80s when he was a Union secretary). He embodied a warmth and openness towards new ideas and new people that is still spoken of fondly by people decades later. He would always have visitors (often luminaries) from around the country and around the world, and his wife, Meena’s, hospitality and cuisine are still legendary. There is a philosophy of keeping one’s work and personal life separate. In contrast, Arun blended the two artfully, and made us remember we aren’t two or more separate people — we are the same person even when we are in different environments.

He was also unafraid to try something again, or state what he didn’t know. And he would keep his sense of humour at all times. When his PhD adviser, Prof. Robert Cahn, was out walking with him, and he asked “What is that flower?”, Arun promptly replied “Red”.

For the last few decades, Arun worked on big problems with no known solutions or easy direction, such as sustainable energy and the climate crisis. This required an openness and curiosity that I don’t often find in people, even those starting their education or careers. We need to encourage that in our students and the next generation. Arun did that by example.

After a distinguished career in government service and research – he served five prime ministers — Arun spent over a decade at Carnegie Mellon University before returning to India to then set up a leading technology and policy think tank, CSTEP. How did he achieve this? Other than his brilliance and focus, he also embodied a useful philosophy that we should spread our retirement out throughout our lives. Have hobbies, other passions, and time for family. This way, work remains fun and you don’t have to stop working to have fun. Arun worked extensively behind the scenes, not seeking the limelight or bothering about getting credit. There are a wide range of topics he was instrumental in that aren’t as recognised as his DRDO achievements or efforts towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) such as opening up India’s nuclear power sector to global collaboration.

What I take away most from his skills and vision is the need to blend a scientific temperament (which even non-scientists should have) with a deep focus that never loses sight of the end objective, especially sustainable human development. India and the whole world needs sustainable development. Done right, technology remains one of the most powerful tools for achieving it. Arun believed in it, and worked tirelessly towards it.

Rest in power, Arun. Om Shanti.

Rahul Tongia was a student of Dr VS Arunachalam at Carnegie Mellon University and long-time collaborator on a range of projects. He is presently a Senior Fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP). The views expressed are personal