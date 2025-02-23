Mind the Gap: The death of a KIIT student leads to the question: Are our institutions failing women?

The issue isn’t just India-Nepal relations. The issue isn’t just the racist treatment of international students by university authorities. The issue isn’t just the desperate backtracking of an inhuman stance by a private university. Police pacify protesting students on Tuesday(PTI)

At its heart there is only one issue. How do institutions respond when women complain about harassment?

Prakriti Lamsal, a 20-year-old third year BTech student from Nepal at the Kalinga Institute of Technology (KIIT) was being harassed and blackmailed allegedly by an ex-boyfriend, fellow student, 21-year-old Advik Srivastava. She reportedly complained to the international relations officer who summoned Advik, and let him off with a warning.

How differently everything could have turned out had the university taken Prakriti’s complaint seriously. A suspension pending an internal investigation at the very least. Depending on what Prakriti revealed to the officer, perhaps even a police complaint.

“Institutions should be the first rank of redress and it is their duty to initiate inhouse or police proceedings against the perpetrator,” says senior advocate Indira Jaising.

“Had the officer taken action immediately, she would have been safe,” adds Yubraj Ghimire, editor of Desh Sanchar, an online multimedia news platform from Kathmandu.

Instead, on Sunday afternoon Prakriti was found dead, apparently by suicide, in her hostel room. In a police complaint filed by her cousin Siddhant Sigdel, also a student at KIIT, he says Prakriti had been subjected to continuous harassment by Advik Srivastava, which pushed her to take her life. An audio clip purportedly of the two of them certainly seems to indicate a highly toxic and controlling relationship by Advik.

A university spokesperson, Shraddhanjali Nayak, I spoke to on the phone on Friday first told me that Prakriti had indeed made a verbal complaint about a month ago and that Advik had been called into the office. “It was a very casual complaint,” she said. Advik’s parents were informed and he was suspended from the hostel for a month, she said.

But a few minutes after our conversation, Nayak called back to say there was no record of any complaint. “Sorry there is some confusion since everybody has gone for questioning,” she said referring to a three-person inquiry committee set up by the Odisha government.

A statement issued by the college states that “the student was in a love affair with another student studying at KIIT. It is suspected that the student may have committed suicide due to some reason [sic].”

Student anger(PTI)

KIIT’s bungling gets worse. As news of Prakriti’s death spread, upset students came out in protest. KIIT response was to send in security personnel and on videos on social media, you can see them shoving and manhandling the students. Teachers and administrators try to order them back into their hostel rooms. Their tone is arrogant, condescending and openly racist. One of them reminds them that the university’s welfare budget is more than the national budget of Nepal.

The students, including women, are then bussed to Cuttack railway station and told to go home. Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has to intervene by sending two officials to Bhubaneswar in what has now escalated into an international crisis.

Remorse-in-hindsight

The university has had a change of attitude since. A public apology, requesting the students from Nepal to return to the campus and the announcement of a scholarship in the name of Prakriti, the student it so clearly failed. KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta has also met Prakriti’s father and uncle.

Achyuta Samanta(Facebook photo)

Advik Srivastava has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide from the Biju Patnaik International Airport while trying to board a flight to his hometown Lucknow. As many as 10 KIIT officials were reportedly arrested and are out on bail. Achyuta Samanta, a former member of Parliament for the Biju Janata Dal from Kandhamal, Odisha, has been asked to provide evidence on the actions taken by his university following the death of the student.

Events at KIIT took me back to 2015 to O.P. Jindal Global University in Sonepat where the so-called boyfriend of a student was blackmailing her with her nude photographs by raping her and inviting his friends also to rape her. The student had become depressed and withdrawn and when her parents visited her, she told them what was going on.

The parents then alerted the hostel warden who immediately proceeded to confiscate the phones of the students and file a police complaint. One of the three men was eventually acquitted but two remain in jail serving out a 20-year prison term.

“She had the complete support of her parents and a strong legal team. But the institution took responsibility and the warden caught hold of the evidence,” says senior advocate Indira Jaising.

Institutions would do well to heed the example set by Jindal. They simply need to do better by their students, particularly vulnerable young women who might be living away from home for the first time. The Vishakha guidelines and POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) law are clear. The onus lies on institutions to initiate proceedings inhouse and/or with the police.

“Ragging” horror(PTI)

But events of the recent past from universities and colleges across India reveal a very disturbing level of toxic male behaviour. Last week, five male third year students from a nursing college in Kottayam, Kerala were arrested for torturing and sexually assaulting first year male students in the name of “ragging”. Mathrubhumi reports that such incidents are rampant in colleges in the state but in the past decade there has been only one conviction.

Educators from school to university need to consider what can be done to stem this sort of behaviour where men either singly or in packs throw all civilized and acceptable norms to the wind. Families are where all education begins. But schools and colleges must also step up and reinforce ideas of consent, sexuality and gender equality, including a healthy respect for the women and girls they meet.

Violence by men and young students is far too ingrained to be ignored. And, yes, it is #NotAllMen, but by refusing to acknowledge or address it, we are failing a generation of aspirational girls who want to surge ahead in studies and in their careers.