My resolutions for New Year, present and past

The New Year is a favourite time for resolutions although, of course, most of them don’t survive very long. They’re made with enthusiasm only to be ditched surreptitiously and then laughed away. So, you may wonder why I’m about to suggest a few we, as a nation, should adopt. The answer is simple: A resolution is an acknowledgment of what needs to be done even if the commitment to do it lacks resolve. So today let’s, at least, take that first step.

First, something our politicians need to act upon. Can they resolve to behave themselves in Parliament? It costs you and me ₹2.5 lakh a minute. We cheerfully accept this expense because we believe question and debate are essential to establish the truth, scrutinise the government’s performance and expose inefficiency or corruption. But why should we pay for members of Parliaments (MPs) who storm the well of the House, shout down speakers or simply fail to attend? During the 16th Lok Sabha, 16% of its scheduled time of 1,615 hours was lost in interruption and adjournments. The cost was ₹39 crore. As our representatives, funded by our money, our MPs owe us fair value and service. All we are asking for is the effective and meaningful functioning of Parliament. This year let them promise to deliver.

Next, the press — and, perhaps, I mean television news channels in particular. The audience pays to watch and that gives them the right to expect news that matters. No doubt there are several criteria for determining what matters but there are three that, together, finally count: Importance, relevance and balance.

So please, shed your obsession with film stars and cricketers, end your race to break news and, instead, focus on accuracy and analysis, and, above all, please don’t go on and on. A story has a natural length. Don’t stretch it just to fill air time. Remember we’re adults. Don’t treat us like children. Even if we often respond like that.

And could someone tell our anchors the object of a discussion is not to make people quarrel, even if they’re all too ready to squabble. It’s to elicit their opinion, hopefully in an intelligent form, and, preferably, in opposition and contrast to others. It’s a multiplicity of views that we want, not anchors bludgeoning their guests to agree with them.

Finally, something that all of us need to pledge to do — drive rationally and sensibly. When traffic is snarling up, don’t cross to the other side simply to beat the jam. If the light has switched to amber heading towards red, don’t shoot across the junction confident of your own luck. Finally, when you park your car, check if you’re blocking someone’s gate or obstructing the road. At all times there’s a simple rule of thumb that should guide how you drive — there are others using the road and they have as much of a right to do so as you do.

Not so long ago, my New Year’s resolution used to be a promise to start smoking. As the clock struck midnight I’d light up and spend the rest of the evening sputtering and coughing. It was my personal way of ensuring I did not end up an addicted non-smoker! Of course, by the end of January, when fear of a different addiction took precedence, I’d cheerfully give up. But by then the point had been made.

This year I’m taking on a bigger challenge. I’ve decided to give up interrupting my guests. Instead, I shall let them waffle and drone on, regardless of what they’re saying and how off-target they may be, till you, the audience, scream in protest. Only when I get the first letter pleading for a return to the old rottweiler style will I resume business as usual.

But what happens if that letter never arrives? The dear postman seems to have misplaced all the Christmas and New Year cards I look forward to. One way or the other, you’ll know very soon.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story. The views expressed are personal