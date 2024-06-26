Reaching for the sky on a wing and a prayer

On June 13, Madhya Pradesh (MP)’s newly appointed chief minister (CM) Mohan Yadav announced the PM Shri Vayu Seva, a new air service connecting eight cities in the culturally rich and geographically vast state. The Dil Se Dil Ki Yatra, under the aegis of the MP tourism board, promised to connect Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Singrauli and Khajuraho through an air service starting June 16 to improve access between tourist spots in the state. The press release that followed the announcement carried a photograph of the two aircraft that will fly on the routes. The release added that travellers can book tickets and get information about the offers, schedules and fare details at www.flyola.in. Kolkata, India - May 26, 2024: A view of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India, on Sunday, May 26, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The idea seemed a good one. However, there wasn’t much available on the website that could validate the antecedents and credentials of those offering this new intra-state air service. After talking to industry insiders and officials at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials, I learnt that S Ram Ola, the managing director of FlyOla, had landed on the Indian aviation scene after outbidding rivals by a large margin to win the bid to set up a flying training organisation (FTO) at Khajuraho. His firm was one of the eight private players selected by the government – a majority of which are yet to take off – when the Airport Authority of India liberalised the flying training policy back in 2021. Although the FTO he bid and won is yet to see the light of day, Ola, with a never-say-die attitude, has now opted to launch this latest service, probably realising that this might be easier to get off the ground than a certified flying school with instructors and students. As a former Jet captain pointed out wryly: “It is easier to become a Member of Parliament in India than set up a flying school or any aviation-related business.” At first glance, FlyOla appears to be one of many examples of organisations with little or no proven track record to speak of being given clearances and licences that entrust them to undertake operations such as passenger flights.

FlyOla is not unique. Sometime last year, I was approached by public relations executives who were seeking coverage for their client Zooom (yes, triple “o”; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zooom_Air) which had been given a permit to operate flights as a scheduled operator. Later I learnt that this was the rechristened avatar of Zoom Air (presumably with an additional letter “o” inserted for good luck), promoted by Zexus Air Services which had started services in February 2017 but faced suspension of its licence in July 2018. The permit was revived in December 2019 and the airline operated very briefly until it went bankrupt and was declared insolvent, which led to the revocation of its flying permit. Post Covid-19, a fresh licence to operate was issued to the airline in September 2023, and Zooom took to the skies at the end of January 2024. At the time I was contacted by the PR team, I made attempts to reach the airline CEO Atul Gambhir to get a better understanding of their plans but to no avail.

Nonetheless, in its new avatar, the operator began flying thrice a week between Delhi and Ayodhya, which had for a short time become the hotspot for all Indian carriers following the inauguration of the Ram mandir. At the time of writing this article, the service had been discontinued for reasons yet unknown although industry watchers and insiders speculated that Ayodhya’s own fall from grace in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections might have played a role!

Although these are two very recent instances, the history of aviation in India has been littered with such examples, where the abilities, financial worthiness, intentions, credentials and antecedents of the founders of various aviation-related businesses have been more than suspect and which led to many failed ventures, closures and bankruptcies, leaving a trail of unpaid dues and many disillusioned employees in its wake. The sector attracts more than the usual share of fly-by-night players, most of whom are attracted by the glamour, the lure of the (non-existent) lucre, or both.

Both the instances cited above raise larger, regulatory, questions: Can Zooom reapply and hope to reinvent itself yet again, perhaps as Zoooom (with four “o”s)? How exactly do India’s safety regulator and other authorities assess and validate these startups? Who will be responsible in case of any mishaps? Who do the public turn to in such situations?

Anjuli Bhargava is a senior journalist who writes on governance, infrastructure and the social sector. The views expressed are personal