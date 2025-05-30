Rising defence prowess key to Viksit Bharat goal

The recent military entanglement between India and Pakistan, apart from showing India’s defence sector as the new fulcrum of sovereign assertiveness, also reflects a tectonic reorientation in the strategic doctrine and economic philosophy of a new, Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat.

India’s defence exports have risen 33 times in the past 10 years, from $113 million in FY16 to $2.8 billion in FY25, positioning India as an important player in the international defence supply chain and as a credible contender for a place in the stratified hierarchy of global arms export. India’s share in global defence exports, as per the World Bank’s SIPRI trend indicator, has risen from 4% in FY14 to 10% by 2023.

This quantum leap reveals a structural recalibration of India’s military-industrial complex into a globally competitive entity, with supply chains extending across 80 partner nations. This reconstitution of India’s martial-industrial complex has been undergirded by a dual-front approach. The proliferation of strategically positioned defence corridors such as the Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu nodes, encompassing 11 high-potential nodes, has already yielded ₹8,658 crore in realised investments, with 253 MoUs facilitating a pipeline of ₹53,439 crore as of February 2025. And, a deliberate pivot toward high-velocity platforms including precision-guided munitions, supersonic cruise missile systems such as BrahMos, and autonomous counter-drone frameworks such as the recently test-fired Bhargavastra system signal India’s foray into fifth-generation, asymmetrical warfare capabilities. Furthermore, if India sustains its current growth momentum, its defence exports are poised to cross $5 billion by 2030.

The confluence of this industrial build-out with the Centre’s allocation of ₹1.12 lakh crore towards domestic defence production, with more than ₹27,000 crore earmarked for the private sector, signals a transition from buyer-seller asymmetries to a collaborative co-development paradigm. This shift can elevate India’s position in the global defence value chain, particularly for aerospace platforms, unmanned systems, and advanced electronics.

India’s FY26 defence budget registered a robust 9.53% year-on-year increase and accounts for 13.45% of the total Union budget for the fiscal year. This marks a strategic realignment towards comprehensive military modernisation and national security preparedness.

The capital outlay of ₹1.80 lakh crore reflects a deliberate pivot towards indigenous defence manufacturing, bolstered by a 43% surge in the capital budget of the Indian Coast Guard and a significant ₹7,146 crore allocation to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Notably, defence R&D witnessed a 12% increase, with enhanced support for innovation through schemes like iDEX and Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI). This recalibrated fiscal trajectory underscores a paradigm shift in India’s defence sector outlook, one defined by technological infusion, strategic autonomy, and economic multiplier effects.

Amidst this, China’s martial-industrial edifice, long vaunted for its scale and spectacle, appears increasingly encumbered by the weight of its own contradictions. Like a giant with feet of clay, Beijing’s defence establishment has showcased its technological feats with dramatic flair, yet beneath the surface lie cracks of overreach, secrecy, and rigid strategy. It is no wonder that following the cessation of India-Pakistan conflict for the time being, Chinese defence equities are coming under serious correction, with serious doubts now being raised about the capability of their defence systems.

China’s share of global arms exports, at 5.9% between 2020–24 (this is as per SIPRI), is down from earlier periods. This betrays a deeper malaise: An export profile shackled by political dependency. Over 63% of these exports flow to a narrow set of clients, with Pakistan as the fulcrum, rendering Beijing’s ambitions of becoming a global defence hegemon contingent on a single, often unstable, axis. While China remains ensnared in the logic of gigantism projecting strength through the mass and momentum of platforms — India’s emerging model privileges resilience overreach, credibility over choreography, and co-development over coercive export pipelines.

India’s recalibration also manifests in the reconstitution of its geopolitical partnerships. While historical dependence on Russian platforms remains substantial, India is increasingly pursuing joint development and licensed production arrangements with technologically advanced yet strategically non-aligned states such as Armenia, the UAE, and Indonesia, thereby insulating its defence supply chains from great power entanglements and rendering its strategic autonomy both more credible and operationally viable. Meanwhile, policy instruments such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and sectoral Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) liberalisation to up to 74% via the automatic route have converged to establish a facilitative investment architecture that is simultaneously protectionist in vision yet liberal in execution. As global defence budgets continue their secular ascent in response to escalating multipolar frictions, India finds itself not just a passive observer but a participatory actor in the emerging security-industrial continuum, where defence is no longer a revenue draining exigency but a profit generating, employment intensive, and diplomatically potent sector capable of reshaping trade alignments and security cartographies.

India’s defence sector is transcending its historical shackles and assuming a pivotal role in anchoring macroeconomic stability, technological innovation, and global strategic relevance in a volatile, uncertain, and increasingly securitised world order. As the government operationalises its vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the defence apparatus is not only being fortified against contemporary security threats but also positioned as an engine of innovation-driven growth, seamlessly integrating geostrategic imperatives with industrial advancement. This perhaps could be the most fitting tribute to Indian defence forces.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh is member, 16th Finance Commission, and group chief economic advisor, State Bank of India, and Falguni Sinha is economist, State Bank of India. The views expressed are personal.