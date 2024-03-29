Takeaways from Chipko for today's eco warriors

Imagine a time before hashtags and viral campaigns, when a movement sparked a global conversation about the environment. Picture villagers, their voices strong and hearts resolute, standing firm against powerful forces to protect their beloved forests.

In 1972, a decision was made to change the vision of the Hill Area Development and Forest Policy from “logging rights for local communities” to “environmental conservation” after a working committee realised the impact of deforestation on Himalayan communities and their ecosystem. Women were the first to recognise the importance of this decision and inspired other community members to join a campaign that became a significant movement.

When the verdant tapestry of the Himalayan foothills, once a symphony of whispering woods and cascading waterfalls, echoed with the ominous clang of axes, a movement bloomed. This was the Chipko movement. Rooted in a profound love for the environment, its branches stretched outwards, reaching the hearts of not just a nation, but a global community.

A testament to the power of grassroots activism, women’s empowerment, ecological protection, and community resilience, Chipko’s enduring message is a siren call for sustainable development and climate action. In March 1974, Chipko’s first protest took place in Reni village. Marking the 50th year of the Chipko movement, let’s revisit its six key messages that continue to inspire new generations, ensuring its legacy endures.

The Chipko movement exemplified the transformative power of women in action, showcasing their resilience, determination, and leadership in protecting their ecosystem. Led by Gaura Devi, a group of homemakers in Reni staged the first tree-hugging protest of the movement. Rooted in sisterhood, rural women emerged as leaders of the movement. Sharing childcare responsibilities, Himalayan women became key actors in the movement, actively protesting, organising campaigns, and advocating for forest conservation with unwavering sisterhood.

Their deep connection with the land and thorough understanding of the direct and indirect impact of deforestation brought attention to the critical issues of deforestation and environmental degradation while challenging traditional gender roles and inspiring other women to join and lead. As we reflect on the enduring impact of Chipko, we recognise that women in action are catalysts for change, driving progress towards a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

A core principle that Chipko lived by is “change driven by conviction instead of coercion”. The movement shunned aggression, opting for peaceful protests symbolised by villagers, especially women, hugging trees to protect them from logging. The movement’s ability to mobilise communities through non-violent means inspired many concurrent environmental movements globally.

Chipko showcased the potent force of collective action. It re-established that collective resonance, fearless passion, truth, and connected actions can triumph over opposing forces. Chipko activists innovated alternative ways of collective action like reinforcing unity through art forms, and the shared passion resonated even stronger. The movement’s impact was amplified by folklore, slogans, parallel campaigning efforts, global supporters, efficient information-sharing, and strong community support. These elements combined to create a formidable force that challenged established norms and demanded accountability and action from the authorities. The Chipko movement led to key reforms in forest policy for the Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, and later also contributed to reforms in the National Forest Policy.

Chipko’s philosophy revolved around a simple but profound understanding — people and nature are intricately connected. The movement emphasised the importance of the five Fs — food for survival, fodder for animals, fibre for clothing, fuel for cooking, and fertiliser for agriculture — that come from a healthy forest. The “five Fs” of Chipko are a constant reminder of the essential role ecosystems play in sustaining human life. By embracing this philosophy, the movement fostered a deep sense of environmental responsibility that continues to resonate with us today, a reminder that we are not separate from the environment, but part of it, and its well-being is our well-being.

Sunderlal Bahuguna’s leadership played a pivotal role in shaping and expanding the Chipko movement. He recognised the importance of aligning the movement’s focus with ecological preservation, a vision that was urgent, resonated deeply within Himalayan women and, soon, within most local communities. Bahuguna championed this new direction, tirelessly advocating for sustainable forestry practices. Through relentless campaigning, hunger strikes, and powerful written appeals, he ensured the movement’s demands reached the relevant authorities globally. He built networks with international environmental organisations, bringing the fight for sustainable forestry practices to the world stage.

Chipko’s message travelled through conferences, newspaper articles, and even personal letters, sparking solidarity movements around the world. In 1981, Bahuguna’s unwavering commitment was evident at the United Nations Conference on New and Renewable Sources of Energy in Nairobi, Kenya. He carried a bundle of wood on his back, a potent symbol of the daily struggle faced by millions of rural women who rely on dwindling forests for fuel. He proved that dedication, strategic communication, and a clear message can resonate far and wide, even without the instant reach of today’s technology.

The Chipko movement is not a relic of the past; it is a source of inspiration for the challenges we face today. The climate crisis, deforestation, and resource scarcity threaten our planet’s future. Chipko reminds us that change starts with everyday heroes, with communities united by a common purpose. It teaches us that courage, compassion, and a deep connection with nature are the most potent weapons in our arsenal. Here’s the beauty of Chipko’s legacy — it’s not a rigid set of rules, but a wellspring of inspiration. Every action, big or small, can contribute to a healthier planet. Our actions must build a future.

Haritima Bahuguna, policy officer at the department of transport and Planning, Victoria, Australia, is Sunderlal Bahuguna’s granddaughter. The views expressed are personal