‘Thanda’ election: Notes from Hindi heartland

Compared to the fervour and excitement of 2014 and 2019, this year’s election is thanda (cold, lacklustre, uninspiring) — that’s the judgement of most political pundits and the majority of ordinary voters. The sheer dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the lack of any serious alternative is certainly part of the reason. Some unhappiness and grumbles on the part of the BJP’s core supporters have also dampened enthusiasm. The BJP’s deliberate changing of emphasis depending on the phase of the election also contributes to mixed messaging. In addition, the BJP may have peaked too soon with the consecration in Ayodhya happening in January. The BJP’s well-known organisational dominance has undermined the challenge from the opposition parties still further.

There seems to have been a decline in voter turnout in the first few phases. Among multiple explanations offered are: Increased voter registration, a lacklustre campaign on all sides, and the clear winner apparently being obvious in advance. Beyond all this, two further aspects of the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh (UP) are noticeable: One, the manner in which the BJP has achieved its unassailable position, which we may call the Gujarat model of election dominance; and two, the salience of “law and order” and therefore, praise being heaped on “Yogi”, i.e., UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

As always, the BJP election campaign has been carefully planned and systematically orchestrated. The consecration of the statue of Lord Rama in Ayodhya on January 22 was evidently part of the plan, and it did indeed lead to a crescendo of excitement. The three months of January, February, and March were, as one office-bearer of the BJP put it, “the last trimester of gestation and thus crucial in terms of preparing the booth-level workers to get ready for the delivery”. Indeed, during these months, it appeared that there was a clear “Modi wave”. However, it seems that the peak was attained too soon and, by the time of actual voting, excitement had been replaced with resignation and apathy.

In the first few phases of voting the BJP’s key task in the crucial battleground of western UP, with its sizeable Muslim population reaching in some constituencies as high as 40-50%, was to consolidate its core vote base. Due to the Hindu-Muslim faultline, inflamed locally since the riots of 2013, it appeared to be an easy task for the BJP. Meanwhile, the chief minister remains a strong positive point. Even while probing voters on national issues and on Modi’s record, the respondent would frequently switch to Yogi’s contribution to maintaining law and order in the state.

In February and March, the lull in the electorate’s enthusiasm was palpable. Some were of the view that there was no clear wave but still, there were multiple ripples in the form of angst against sitting MPs. We came across number of respondents who were frustrated with the BJP due to inflation, roving cattle menace, or wrong candidate selection. But when it came to casting their vote, most admitted that they would vote for the BJP regardless.

Whatever speculation there may be around the low percentage voting turnout, on the ground, the BJP is attempting the Gujaratisation of UP. By this, we refer to building their vote base through caste engineering and reducing the space for the Opposition. It is striking how many opposition leaders at the booth and district levels have switched sides and joined the BJP. The BJP has succeeded in undermining the Opposition, mainly the Samajwadi Party (SP), almost everywhere in the state. Except in its pocket boroughs of Etawah, Mainpuri, and Kannauj, nowhere does the SP appear to be organisationally strong. This marks a clear shift from the situation even as recently as the 2022 assembly elections. A Hindi newspaper reported that around 11,000 party workers from SP, BSP, and Congress have joined the BJP in the last few months in the Gorakhpur region alone. In fact, five of the 10 sitting BSP MPs in UP have joined the BJP in less than two months. The BJP has particularly targeted ex-MLAs and MPs from the Opposition who did not get a ticket or who are sidelined in their respective parties for whatever reason. Ex-MLA Nathuni Prasad Kushwaha of SP, who gave a close fight to the BJP in Kushinagar in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has recently joined the BJP. Similarly, the 2019 Congress candidate for Gorakhpur joined the BJP on the day of nomination of local candidates.

As an organisation, the BJP faces the huge challenge, as it has in Gujarat, of building up the party and accommodating newly recruited opposition leaders, while simultaneously keeping their own workers happy. Inevitably, there is some discontent among the BJP rank and file. One such annoyed worker stated: In its attempt to make India “Congress-mukt” (Congress-free), the BJP has become “Congress-yukt” (Congress-ised or tied to Congress). However, in reality, despite its weaker starting position, this organisational conundrum is hurting the SP more than it hurts the BJP. The BJP, sensing the SP’s weakness, has strategically deployed its Yadav CM of Madhya Pradesh. Mohan Yadav has become a poster boy for the BJP in UP and Bihar as the BJP seeks to lure Yadav votes away from the SP and RJD.

With voters and supporters of the opposition parties in UP realising that a win for their respective candidates is not the likely outcome, apathy has begun to set in. One respondent summed it up: Thanks to Yogi ji, the situation of Muslim and Yadav voters in UP is similar to that of Brahmins and Kshatriyas in Bihar and UP in the 1990s. They do not have any incentive to go out and vote as it will not lead to any gain for them.

Two challenges are troubling the BJP organisation in UP. First, voting turnout seems to be almost 5% down in the first two phases in UP, roughly translating into 8.9 lakh fewer votes in little more than a dozen constituencies. This is alarming for a party that counts every single vote at every booth and always tries to do better at each and every election. Second, Modi’s calls for “ab ki baar, 400 paar” (this time, let’s go beyond 400 seats) have backfired. The party was momentarily pushed onto the backfoot. However, with the subsequent phases, it is expected that the voting percentage will go up and the gap with the 2019 figures has in fact narrowed by the fourth phase. Faced with the highly plausible charge that the BJP was seeking such a huge majority in order to reduce or end reservations (which was highly effective against them in the Bihar state elections of 2015), the party has mobilised all available arsenals, including the longstanding Hindu-Muslim trope, to mitigate the crisis.

Shashank Chaturvedi is at Nirma, Ahmedabad; David N Gellner is with the University of Oxford; and Sanjay Kumar Pandey is with JNU. The views expressed are personal