The opportunity beyond the SCO

China rolled out the red carpet for the leaders of India, Iran and Russia at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, with some quarters even casting the meeting as Beijing’s effort to project itself as a force of economic stability at a time when the global trade order has been upended by the tariff policies of the US administration. The shadow of US President Donald Trump loomed large over the event, with questions swirling whether it would lead to realignment of international politics to cope with the uncertainty unleashed by the American leader’s whimsical decisions. Chinese President Xi Jinping raised the “chaotic and intertwined” nature of the international scenario, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the need for reform to rise to the challenge of global economic uncertainties. At their bilateral meeting on Sunday, the two leaders also concurred on the role the Indian and Chinese economies can play in stabilising world trade. All of these are references to the US’ recent tariff actions that have roiled the world.

But the SCO’s membership and the interests of its constituents are too diverse for it to emerge as an alternative to the western order, and this was reflected in the joint declaration at the conclusion of the summit in Tianjin. There was condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and a denouncement of two other terror attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province . It was in this context that Modi said SCO members should question support for terrorism by some countries and the double standards in fighting the menace. India also opted out of backing China’s Belt and Road Initiative. It is unrealistic in these circumstances to think the SCO summit will lead to some major diplomatic realignment, though there is bound to be closer coordination between players such as India, China, Russia, and Iran — all targets of US tariffs and sanctions — to chart a way forward in the economic sphere.

The SCO summit provided Modi an opportunity to meet the leaders of China and Russia to take stock of bilateral ties. In the case of China, the focus was on driving the process of rebuilding ties, which began with the end of the military standoff on the border, and ensuring fair trade with predictable policies. The meeting with President Vladimir Putin allowed both sides to focus on insulating India-Russia ties from the US’s punitive measures and to prepare for an annual summit. Both outcomes are far more substantial than any of the takeaways from the SCO summit.