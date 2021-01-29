IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / US must take a call on terror-haven Pakistan
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi(Getty Images)
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi(Getty Images)
opinion

US must take a call on terror-haven Pakistan

There is bipartisan support, therefore, for extraditing Sheikh to the US, and the time may have come for Biden administration to make the call.
READ FULL STORY
By Yashwant Raj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:38 PM IST

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh will not be the first terrorist to walk free in Pakistan. But his acquittal, on Thursday, by the Supreme Court on charges of kidnapping and beheading American journalist Daniel Pearl was curiously timed, just days after President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office. White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, expressed “outrage”, and secretary of state Antony Blinken said the acquittal was an “affront to terrorism victims everywhere”. Both of them, and the department of justice before them, offered to take over the case and prosecute Sheikh in the United States (US). This was first proposed by the administration led by President Donald Trump, a Republican, in December when a lower court had overturned Sheikh’s conviction.

There is bipartisan support, therefore, for extraditing Sheikh to the US, and the time may have come for the Biden administration to make the call. An acquittal of this kind by the highest court in the land could have been explained away perhaps as the cost, no matter how odious, of having an independent judiciary, in any other country. In Pakistan, Sheikh’s acquittal is yet another evidence of the country’s tight embrace of terrorism. The US knows that well, on a bipartisan basis. The Trump White House had “strongly condemned” the release of Hafiz Saeed, the Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, in 2017, and threatened “repercussions” if he was not rearrested immediately. He wasn’t. Islamabad had chosen, instead, to forfeit nearly $2 billion in security aid as ordered by Trump in a punitive action next month.

But in a brazen display of how counterterrorism works in Pakistan, Saeed was thrown behind bars on the eve of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s July 2019 visit to Washington DC for a summit meeting with Trump. But then, seemingly struck by remorse, Pakistan begged the United Nations Security Council several weeks later to unfreeze Saeed’s bank account so he could withdraw, wait for it, his government pension. Clearly, Pakistan cannot deal with terrorism, just as America’s neighbours Colombia and Mexico couldn’t do so, when they had struggled to stop the supply of narcotics into the US, overwhelmed by drug cartels that had taken over their governments and judiciary. The fearless drug lords came to fear eventually when the most potent tool was deployed by the US against them, with the acquiescence of their governments — extradition to the US, to be tried and sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in high-security prisons.

Pablo Escobar, the Medellin cartel kingpin, who was killed by police eventually, had resisted extradition to the US through a nationwide campaign of terror and destruction. Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord better known as El Chapo, who had escaped from prison twice, couldn’t fight extradition eventually and is now serving a life sentence at a super-maximum-security prison in Colorado. Pakistan has continued to coddle terrorists. The new US administration will have to make tough choices.

yashwant.raj@hindustantimes.com The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
daniel pearl joe biden
app
Close
e-paper
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi(Getty Images)
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi(Getty Images)
opinion

US must take a call on terror-haven Pakistan

By Yashwant Raj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:38 PM IST
There is bipartisan support, therefore, for extraditing Sheikh to the US, and the time may have come for Biden administration to make the call.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils her budget, she confronts an economy scarred by increased informality in the labour market, a shrunken micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, and economic activity moving to large firms who are incentivised to generate profits rather than employment. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Budget 2021 mantra: Spend and empower states

By Yamini Aiyar
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:17 PM IST
The direction of post-Covid recovery is skewed. The FM must prioritise employment generation and social security for the vulnerable through increased spending
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deeply troubling images of the protesters forcibly entering Red Fort, attacking the police at various places and threatening mediapersons have shaken the romantic illusion of the hardworking farmer as men and women of honour. By breaking the law, the tractor became a weapon of self-destruction. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
The deeply troubling images of the protesters forcibly entering Red Fort, attacking the police at various places and threatening mediapersons have shaken the romantic illusion of the hardworking farmer as men and women of honour. By breaking the law, the tractor became a weapon of self-destruction. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

What went wrong on Republic Day?

By Rajdeep Sardesai
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:50 AM IST
Farm leaders overestimated their ability to control a large and diverse group, while Delhi Police underestimated the scale of the rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump ran the country for four years without being held accountable by anyone. The defeat on November 3 and Trump’s subsequent incendiary actions, culminating in the insurrection of January 6, has changed all that. Because of those failures, Trump has entered the accountability zone. (AFP)
Trump ran the country for four years without being held accountable by anyone. The defeat on November 3 and Trump’s subsequent incendiary actions, culminating in the insurrection of January 6, has changed all that. Because of those failures, Trump has entered the accountability zone. (AFP)
opinion

From State policies to actions, how Trump is being held accountable

By Frank Islam
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:51 AM IST
The Senate trial is just the first of many landmines Trump will have to navigate going forward. He is also likely to face an array of civil and criminal lawsuits at the federal and state levels, on issues ranging from financial illegalities, to abuse of power, and insurrection-related charges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pandemic has specifically elevated the significance of social factors in the current moment, and environmental factors in the long-term. According to a study by the University of Oxford, there is a positive correlation between the average environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores of organisations and their countries’ macro-economic performance. (REUTERS)
The pandemic has specifically elevated the significance of social factors in the current moment, and environmental factors in the long-term. According to a study by the University of Oxford, there is a positive correlation between the average environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores of organisations and their countries’ macro-economic performance. (REUTERS)
opinion

How the Covid-19 reset can help firms build a sustainable future

By CP Gurnani
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Many learnings have emerged out of our dealing with the unforeseen situation, which includes increased focus on stable, sustainable economies, clean and green environment and above all, quality of life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is witnessing an economic transition, social change, the rise of Hindutva and increasing support for a strong Centre. The attempt to hoist a flag at the Red Fort is a symbol of the battle over the nature of the State (PTI)
India is witnessing an economic transition, social change, the rise of Hindutva and increasing support for a strong Centre. The attempt to hoist a flag at the Red Fort is a symbol of the battle over the nature of the State (PTI)
opinion

India’s quest for a strong, high-end State

By Abhinav Prakash Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:56 AM IST
Hindutva is filling in a historic vacuum of creating a pan-Indian, centralised State. This explains the churn
READ FULL STORY
Close
Should the team of farmers, which had been negotiating with the government, be held responsible for the events of January 26? (PTI)
Should the team of farmers, which had been negotiating with the government, be held responsible for the events of January 26? (PTI)
opinion

With its inaction, the culpability of India’s political Opposition

By Roshan Kishore
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:57 AM IST
The inability of India’s current parliamentary Opposition to command the political leadership of such struggles is more a result of political weakness than sinister design. But is it even trying to engage with popular movements?
READ FULL STORY
Close
If there is reason for optimism, it’s that over the past year, the world has seen the largest public health effort in its history (REUTERS)
If there is reason for optimism, it’s that over the past year, the world has seen the largest public health effort in its history (REUTERS)
opinion

Covid-19: The power of global cooperation

By Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:56 AM IST
While 2020 will be remembered as the year a global threat touched nearly every person on the planet, we hope 2021 will be remembered as the year the whole world benefitted from an equitable and effective Covid-19 response
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wildlife experts hope that the budgetary allocations will move beyond tigers and elephants to many species in need of attention (HT Photo)
Wildlife experts hope that the budgetary allocations will move beyond tigers and elephants to many species in need of attention (HT Photo)
opinion

In a post-pandemic world, a green budget as a vaccine for nature

By Bahar Dutt
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Forest officers complain that while budgets are announced with great fanfare, how much reaches the states and when is crucial. Due to the delay in disbursement of funds, salaries to frontline staff and daily wage workers also get delayed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the season of budget presentations, with the economy reeling under the impact of Covid-19, we will, of course, expect the Centre to step up its expenditure (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
In the season of budget presentations, with the economy reeling under the impact of Covid-19, we will, of course, expect the Centre to step up its expenditure (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Reshape spending, at the Centre and in states

By Pulapre Balakrishnan
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:28 AM IST
It should concern us that only about a fifth of public expenditure goes towards capital spending and the social sector. This needs reconfiguration
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vehement opposition the party faced between 2014 and 2016 led them to conclude that despite the party’s historic win, there is an obstructionist cabal that thinks that the BJP has no right to govern India (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
The vehement opposition the party faced between 2014 and 2016 led them to conclude that despite the party’s historic win, there is an obstructionist cabal that thinks that the BJP has no right to govern India (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The roots of the BJP’s unilateralism

By Rahul Verma
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:29 AM IST
It believes that the opposition to its policies is not principled. But it shouldn’t underestimate social forces
READ FULL STORY
Close
If a couple marrying under SMA did not want their details to be made public, they could not be compelled to do so. (AFP)
If a couple marrying under SMA did not want their details to be made public, they could not be compelled to do so. (AFP)
opinion

The Allahabad High Court stands up for personal liberty

By Gautam Bhatia
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:17 AM IST
The judgment of the Allahabad High Court represents an important judicial pushback against the dominant ideology of State interference in questions of marriage, including by empowering social and vigilante groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The legal tool of temporary injunction has become a gagging tool for plaintiffs to shut down books that portray them in harsh light (Shutterstock)
The legal tool of temporary injunction has become a gagging tool for plaintiffs to shut down books that portray them in harsh light (Shutterstock)
opinion

Free speech and the death of a book

By Chiki Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:15 AM IST
In the last four years, I have dealt with two such cases, and I have a small list of books. Most of my fellow publishers have also dealt with such cases in the last few years — in some cases they have won, in others they have withdrawn the book. A legal tool that is to be used sparingly is turning into a weapon wielded with far less care, far less thought.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Non-elected institutions such as the judiciary and media have to play a balancing role. The danger is when they also come to be perceived as the voices of the majority and against non-majorities. People will then resort to methods that Ambedkar rejected as unconstitutional (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)
Non-elected institutions such as the judiciary and media have to play a balancing role. The danger is when they also come to be perceived as the voices of the majority and against non-majorities. People will then resort to methods that Ambedkar rejected as unconstitutional (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)
opinion

A roadmap to reform democracy

By Ram Madhav
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Elected institutions must become less majoritarian, while other institutions must give voice to non-majorities and provide balance
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)
opinion

How I erred on Biden and Blinken

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:26 AM IST
For a man who makes a career out of talking, I missed out on two God-given opportunities because I felt I had nothing to say. I met Biden in July 2013 in Delhi, but didn’t take sufficient interest in him. in 2015, i interviewed Antony Blinken, but failed to stay in touch
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP