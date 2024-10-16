Viewing culture as a part of living heritage

October 17 marks the first-ever International Day of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH), following a decision by the General Conference of UNESCO in November 2023. October 17, 2003, was the day the General Conference of UNESCO adopted the text of the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. India has 15 elements on the representative list, ranging from Ramlila to Koodiyattam to the Buddhist chanting of Ladakh to Kalbelia of Rajasthan, Yoga, Durga puja from Kolkata, and more. The latest inclusion in UNESCO’s representative list was Garba from Gujarat. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

So, what exactly is intangible cultural heritage? The answer to that question is both complex and simple at the same time. It is complex because the scope and nature of what has become labelled as intangible cultural heritage, otherwise known as living heritage, is as vast and diverse as the myriad cultural forms and expressions we human beings have created. Simple because the convention came about to fill a glaring lacuna in what was considered internationally as constituting cultural heritage. It came to move the concept beyond objects, sites, and monuments to include living traditions or expressions inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants.

As the convention was being negotiated, it became evident that this broadening of the concept of cultural heritage needed to be accompanied by a shift in approaches, methods, and philosophies. After all, this form of heritage is entrenched in people’s lives, their daily routines, and is safeguarded by ensuring its continued transmission across generations. Ensuring this inter-generational continuity requires a different set of skills, expertise, and approach, than the protection of architectural or archaeological buildings and sites.

And so the 2003 convention broke with its “parent” convention, the 1972 Convention for the Protection of the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage, by eschewing the concept of “outstanding universal value”, which is central to the designation of the world heritage sites. This was because all parties understood that it was neither scientifically feasible nor socially desirable to compare and contrast one community’s expression as having “outstanding universal value” in relation to another.

It was agreed, therefore, that the assessment of the value of a particular expression would have to be by the custodian community, the practitioners themselves, rather than by any outside expertise. Furthermore, in order to keep these traditions “alive” across generations, and not freeze them as folkloric performances harking to a nostalgic past, living heritage needed to be understood as dynamic, rather than static. The definition of ICH, therefore, recognised that ICH is “constantly recreated by communities and groups in response to their environment, their interaction with nature and their history.”

Since the adoption of this UNESCO cultural convention in 2003, over 730 elements have been inscribed on its lists, of which there are three, and of which the most populated is the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. India has 15 elements on the representative list, ranging from Ramlila to Koodiyattam to the Buddhist chanting of Ladakh to Kalbelia of Rajasthan, Yoga, Durga puja from Kolkata, and more. The latest inclusion in UNESCO’s representative list was Garba from Gujarat.

The journey to achieve ICH status is a collaborative and multi-layered process that begins at the community level. Communities first identify a cultural practice or tradition they wish to safeguard and approach their respective State authorities. The State then compiles and submits a formal application to UNESCO on behalf of the community. After these submissions, the files undergo expert evaluation by cultural specialists and heritage experts. This evaluation culminates in recommendations that are presented to an intergovernmental committee of 24 member States, which decides on which elements will be recognised as UNESCO ICH. This years-long process underpins the convention’s primary purpose — to safeguard living heritage for future generations.

The 2003 convention also highlights the importance of “transmission, particularly through formal and non-formal education” as central to safeguarding living heritage. To implement this, UNESCO has launched a global programme on Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage in Formal and Non-Formal Education, which promotes the teaching and learning of intangible heritage across multiple disciplines, embedding cultural understanding into educational systems. This initiative not only recognises the crucial role education plays in safeguarding ICH, but also, critically, that incorporating intangible heritage into curricula also makes education more relevant and context-specific, enhancing both the quality of learning and the appreciation of cultural diversity.

As we move forward, the goal must extend beyond mere safeguarding and transmission. We need to explore how this generationally accumulated knowledge can be used to address the challenges we face today. The insights derived from local knowledge systems — such as sustainable environmental practices, community living, and fostering social cohesion — can offer invaluable guidance for today’s global challenges. UNESCO’s work has redefined heritage as a collective resource, not confined to monuments and buildings but encompassing the ways we eat, speak, and gather — reflecting the diversity of human experience.

As vehicles of identity and social cohesion, these traditions need to be valued and safeguarded in all their diversity. The recognition of ICH reflects a broader understanding of culture as an integral part of daily life. As we celebrate the significance of safeguarding these living traditions, let us recognise that this effort goes beyond preservation — it is a celebration of our shared humanity. Today serves as a reminder for all of us to cherish, sustain, and actively engage with the living heritage that shapes our collective future.

Tim Curtis is director of the UNESCO South Asia Regional Office and served as secretary to the UNESCO 2003 convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage from 2016 until 2023. UNESCO is part of the United Nations team working in India. The views expressed are personal