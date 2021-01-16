IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / Where the State should step back
Outlawing smoking in public places such as hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and bars is something we have accepted (AFP photo)
Outlawing smoking in public places such as hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and bars is something we have accepted (AFP photo)
opinion

Where the State should step back

I can understand bans on smoking in areas or circumstances where others who are not smoking get affected. But when an adult smokes on his own, the government has no business to intervene
READ FULL STORY
By Karan Thapar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:55 PM IST

Modern governments have a distressing tendency to morph into nanny states. Members of Parliament and ministers, whose educational qualifications are often negligible or questionable, presume to possess the wisdom to decide for the rest of us what we can or cannot do. Two areas where this is most irksome and least justified is the age at which we can legally smoke and drink.

We’re considered adult enough to vote at 18 but no government in India permits smoking at that age. Only six out of 37 states and Union Territories (UTs) allow you to drink at 18. In Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra and the UTs of Delhi and Chandigarh, you have to wait till you’re 25. Maharashtra, just to be different, permits light beer — whatever that may be — at 21. For Kerala, the legal age is 23. For the rest, it is 21.

Now the national government proposes to tamper with the age at which we can legally smoke. In 2003, it was set at 18. But the draft Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Amendment Bill 2020 seeks to raise it to 21.

The only hope this won’t happen lies in the fact the health ministry is seeking public responses to the proposed change. So here’s mine.

Don’t do it! It’s not an area where governments know better and certainly not an issue on which you should decide for each of us.

I can understand bans on smoking in areas or circumstances where, inevitably or unavoidably, others who are not smoking get affected. So outlawing smoking in public places such as hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and bars is something we have accepted. But when an adult smokes on his own, or in the company of others who have no objection, the government has no business to intervene.

After reaching adulthood, if I wish to slowly poison myself to death by smoking — or if others around me wish to do the same by inhaling my cigarette fumes — we have a moral right to do so. There’s a limit to how far governments can legitimately protect us from undesirable habits.

Remember each time politicians try to do so, they diminish our individuality. In fact, they infantilise us. The presumption that governments know better is not just arrogance, it’s also hypocritical and often untrue.

For instance, beedis are taxed very differently to cigarettes on the grounds they are smoked by poorer Indians. But look at what the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government did in its first budget of July 2014 — cigarette excise was increased in the range of 11 to 72%, while that on beedis was left untouched.

If cigarettes are so bad for one’s health it justifies a sextupling of their excise, why not ban them altogether? That would be the rational thing to do. But the government didn’t because it would have lost a huge amount of revenue. On the other hand, eight times more people smoke beedis. Yet, if you don’t increase the excise on them, aren’t you saying you don’t care about the health of beedi smokers? On the grounds that they’re poor, it would seem the government is less concerned if they smoke themselves to death.

This points to a second problem with the government’s tinkering with the rules of cigarette smoking. You often discover its misplaced moral concern is vitiated by a hidden avarice to protect the exchequer’s revenue. The 2014 budget was a perfect illustration. Nanny’s determination to protect us from ourselves stops when it becomes too expensive to do so.

Now I’m not saying other governments are different or better. But as an Indian citizen, I have a right to tell my own to stop being silly. There’s an awful lot Narendra Modi and his ministers have to worry about before barring 18-year-olds from smoking.

And, anyway, most self-respecting 18-year-olds will ignore them. It’s foolish to create laws you can neither morally justify nor credibly enforce.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
There are bound to be glitches — a power breakdown that ruins some doses; delays in the vaccine reaching some remote corners of the country; at least, some jumping of queues. But this is an exercise that India will manage well. If all goes well, a month from now, the country could well have more people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine than any other country (AFP)
There are bound to be glitches — a power breakdown that ruins some doses; delays in the vaccine reaching some remote corners of the country; at least, some jumping of queues. But this is an exercise that India will manage well. If all goes well, a month from now, the country could well have more people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine than any other country (AFP)
opinion

In India, the story of Covid-19 vaccines

By Chanakya
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:39 PM IST
India has done well. The rollout of the vaccines, despite a set of concerns, is a scientific milestone. But the State must, now, plan ahead
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since its inception, WhatsApp has claimed security and privacy as its core DNA. With its new “take-it-or-leave-it” policy, Whatsapp essentially threatened users of deleting their accounts, unless they accept the new terms before May (AFP)
Since its inception, WhatsApp has claimed security and privacy as its core DNA. With its new “take-it-or-leave-it” policy, Whatsapp essentially threatened users of deleting their accounts, unless they accept the new terms before May (AFP)
opinion

Making privacy a mainstream debate

By Prabhu Ram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:09 PM IST
While messages remain secure and encrypted, as Facebook seeks to build more tighter cross-platform integration across its ecosystem, the user data on WhatsApp could fall prey to it through data sharing or targeted and precise advertising
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Sitharaman weighs up the short-term political consequences of following the advice she is receiving, I’m sure she will be aware of the longer-term political consequence of getting the arithmetic wrong (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
When Sitharaman weighs up the short-term political consequences of following the advice she is receiving, I’m sure she will be aware of the longer-term political consequence of getting the arithmetic wrong (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Budget 2021: Balance economics with politics

By Mark Tully
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:50 PM IST
With the budget just over two weeks away, economist after economist is calling on finance minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman to spend, spend and spend
READ FULL STORY
Close
Outlawing smoking in public places such as hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and bars is something we have accepted (AFP photo)
Outlawing smoking in public places such as hotels, restaurants, cinema halls and bars is something we have accepted (AFP photo)
opinion

Where the State should step back

By Karan Thapar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:55 PM IST
I can understand bans on smoking in areas or circumstances where others who are not smoking get affected. But when an adult smokes on his own, the government has no business to intervene
READ FULL STORY
Close
The incoming Joe Biden administration will avoid many of the personality-related pitfalls of its predecessor, and the presence of a core group of advisers in key security agencies suggests that coordination may be better than the first Obama term (REUTERS)
The incoming Joe Biden administration will avoid many of the personality-related pitfalls of its predecessor, and the presence of a core group of advisers in key security agencies suggests that coordination may be better than the first Obama term (REUTERS)
opinion

All the President’s men and women

By Dhruva Jaishankar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:02 PM IST
The incoming US national security and foreign policy team looks, on paper, to be one of the most experienced in history. How it translates into outcomes is to be seen
READ FULL STORY
Close
While such incidents have raised issues of institutional discrimination, there are constant attempts, as was also done in Vemula’s case, to evade institutional accountability by attributing these instances as being incident-specific. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
While such incidents have raised issues of institutional discrimination, there are constant attempts, as was also done in Vemula’s case, to evade institutional accountability by attributing these instances as being incident-specific. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The modern form of institutionalised casteism

By Anurag Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:44 PM IST
India needs to move beyond tokenism of having one Dalit chief justice or two Dalit presidents, and ensure adequate representation to its Dalit and Adivasi citizens in all fields
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building, January 6. (REUTERS)
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building, January 6. (REUTERS)
opinion

The psychology of Trump’s supporters

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 06:35 PM IST
As President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the United States (US) Capitol on January 6, I wondered if a man I had interviewed at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania was among them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There are many common problems in smallholder agriculture, such as low productivity, investments and market access, which keep farm incomes low across India (PTI)
There are many common problems in smallholder agriculture, such as low productivity, investments and market access, which keep farm incomes low across India (PTI)
opinion

Farm laws: What India can learn from Kenya’s agri experiment

By Swati Dhingra
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Recent research at the London School of Economics examines a decade of high-quality farmer-buyer data from Kenya during a period when it introduced radical farm laws to encourage agri-businesses to determine impacts on small farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the heart of the conflict is an acute trust deficit, a deepening mistrust of the nexus between untrammelled State power and big business (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
At the heart of the conflict is an acute trust deficit, a deepening mistrust of the nexus between untrammelled State power and big business (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The anti-corporate texture of farm protests

By Rajdeep Sardesai
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:38 AM IST
It is symbolic of a wider discontent against emerging market monopolies and fears of this being replicated in the agricultural sector
READ FULL STORY
Close
Countries concerned about China’s dominance are likely to prioritise strategic implications of investments over India’s economic inefficiencies (AP)
Countries concerned about China’s dominance are likely to prioritise strategic implications of investments over India’s economic inefficiencies (AP)
opinion

Weaning away foreign investment from China

By Manoj Kewalramani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Capitalising on emergent geopolitical trends entails working with like-minded partners focusing on sectors with national security implications
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite all efforts, the gross domestic expenditure on R&D as a fraction of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has declined from 0.8% in 2010 to 0.6% in 2018. It has been hovering around this level for more than two decades. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Despite all efforts, the gross domestic expenditure on R&D as a fraction of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has declined from 0.8% in 2010 to 0.6% in 2018. It has been hovering around this level for more than two decades. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
opinion

To truly become self-reliant, invest in research and development

By Rahul Mazumdar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 08:30 PM IST
India has always been found lacking in terms of academia-industry linkages. This is a bedrock in developed economies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The British Raj responded as it did in Champaran 104 years ago. Swaraj must do likewise and enter its 75th year with the glow of the health and happiness of farmers on its forehead. This is its “indigo moment”. (Sameer Sehgal/HTPhoto)
The British Raj responded as it did in Champaran 104 years ago. Swaraj must do likewise and enter its 75th year with the glow of the health and happiness of farmers on its forehead. This is its “indigo moment”. (Sameer Sehgal/HTPhoto)
opinion

Champaran to Singhu: A tale of two satyagrahas

By Gopalkrishna Gandhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:47 PM IST
To assuage the protesting farmers, the Centre must suspend the Acts indefinitely, refer demands to the Inter-State Council; and call a Parliament session
READ FULL STORY
Close
When Facebook gains the data on a billion Indians, it will be able to hold the Indian government hostage too. It didn’t dare to pull this stunt in Europe because of the General Data Protection Regulations (AP)
When Facebook gains the data on a billion Indians, it will be able to hold the Indian government hostage too. It didn’t dare to pull this stunt in Europe because of the General Data Protection Regulations (AP)
opinion

At the mercy of big tech billionaires

By Vivek Wadhwa
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 07:46 PM IST
India needs stringent data protection laws. It also needs to encourage its tech industry to develop competitive social media products
READ FULL STORY
Close
Data as a beneficial good is also covered in the Economic Survey 2019, which proposed that data gathered by governments on issues of social interest ought to be democratised in the interest of social welfare, or made a public good (Indranil Bhoumik/mint)
Data as a beneficial good is also covered in the Economic Survey 2019, which proposed that data gathered by governments on issues of social interest ought to be democratised in the interest of social welfare, or made a public good (Indranil Bhoumik/mint)
opinion

Data can be an asset for governance, growth and public welfare

By Amitabh Kant and Desh Gaurav Sekhri
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:16 PM IST
Data is a critical component for measurable and actionable governance and policy perspectives, as well as for triggering innovation and growth
READ FULL STORY
Close
Experts say preventing bird flu is not possible as little research has been done on the virus-carrying capability of migratory birds in CAF (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Experts say preventing bird flu is not possible as little research has been done on the virus-carrying capability of migratory birds in CAF (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
opinion

Handling the avian flu crisis | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 PM IST
2021 has started with an unprecedented bird flu epidemic in India, causing the death of thousands of wild and poultry birds in 10 states and bleeding the fast-growing poultry industry for a second time over the past year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP