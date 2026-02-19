Why the UK wants to partner with India’s AI innovators

In the last 18 months, the UK artificial intelligence (AI) sector has raised around £100 billion worth of private investment. That means jobs for hardworking communities, new opportunities for businesses to start up and scale up, and vital injections of cash to our economy. Opportunities not just for the UK but for our friends and partners around the world. AI has the potential to transform lives — improving health care, modernising public services, strengthening clean energy systems — bringing positive change to hardworking communities. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The deep friendship between the UK and India is something we can both be immensely proud of. India is very special to me, personally. As foreign secretary, it was one of the first places I visited, and minister S Jaishankar was the first guest I hosted at Chevening House in England as we worked to solidify our revitalised trade relationship.

This week, I am back here representing the prime minister (PM) for the AI Impact Summit, a gathering of tech leaders and thinkers who are driving progress on this era-defining technology.

It feels fitting to be here in New Delhi to continue the international conversation that first began back home, at Bletchley Park, and later in South Korea and France.

The World War II code-breakers at an unassuming country house in South-East England changed the course of the war and the future of the world. And it was in that remarkable place, steeped in history and British innovation, where the world came together to talk seriously about the future of AI. And now that conversation has reached New Delhi — one of the great global capitals of technology and enterprise.

This Summit is about turning ambition into action — delivering concrete partnerships, real investment, and AI that supercharges growth and opportunity for working people in both our countries. We know that growth and prosperity are strongest when they are shared, and so many British firms are proud contributors to India’s rich technological story.

The UK is a country with a long history of invention and ingenuity, and today, that spirit is alive and well in our AI labs, universities and fast-growing tech companies. The team we have brought to Delhi is driven and excited to partner with Indian businesses and innovators.

The landmark free trade agreement (FTA) we made last year with PM Modi heralds bold new partnerships and prosperity for both our countries. It’s a modern, comprehensive agreement that includes progressive provisions on digital, data, and intellectual property.

It also includes India’s first standalone innovation chapter, which will bring together government and industry from both sides of the table to discuss ways to drive innovation forward. In Britain, that translated to nearly 13,000 new British jobs from new trade and investment deals since the FTA was signed.

But this relationship goes far beyond trade.

Our two countries are natural partners. We are democracies. We believe in open markets and a rules-based digital order. We see the immeasurable opportunity in AI, but we understand that it must be developed responsibly.

That’s why this gathering of global political and tech leaders is so important. We need to get that balance right.

This technology has the potential to transform lives — improving health care, modernising public services, strengthening clean energy systems — bringing positive change to hardworking communities from Birmingham to Bengaluru.

But on the other side of the coin, people are increasingly anxious.

How will they keep pace with change? What guardrails will there be, and how can we ensure they’re universally respected? Where’s the happy medium that doesn’t stifle innovation?

Britain is at the forefront of this discussion, and we are taking action. We want to test and understand the technology before we regulate it, so we can make sure our approach is grounded in science. But we will always be clear-eyed on the need to ensure safety is baked in. That’s the mission of our world-leading AI Security Institute.

If you are building the next transformative AI company, leading breakthrough research, or scaling a high-impact startup, you should know that the UK is the place where you can take that next step.

The UK is the world’s third biggest AI power. We’re a magnet for global investment and a real hub of tech expertise and innovation. From frontier AI research and advanced robotics to fintech, life sciences and clean energy, Britain offers an ecosystem where bold ideas can turn into thriving global businesses. We combine world-class universities, deep pools of venture capital, strong and reliable legal frameworks, and unmatched global connectivity. It’s a powerful mix — and one we want to share more closely with India.

And we don’t just want companies. We want people. We want to welcome those who are shaping the future and are ambitious about this potential: entrepreneurs, business leaders, and exceptional researchers.

Fast-track sponsor licence referrals for expanding Indian companies, scale-up visa for UK-based branches of Indian companies, tax incentives and tailored mentorship are all parts of this picture.

So, my message to the world-class AI entrepreneurs and innovators across India is simple: the UK wants to be the natural home of the best and brightest tech talent. We want to build with you, invest with you, and grow with you. From the historic foundations laid at Bletchley Park to the energy and ambition I see here in Delhi, this partnership has extraordinary potential.

Let’s seize it — together.

David Lammy is the deputy prime minister of the United Kingdom. The views expressed are personal