Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

13th South Asian Games: India bag nine medals in taekwondo

India won a gold in male team poomsae (17 years above to under-23 category) with the trio of Lalthlamunapuia, Lalafakzuala and Daniel Lalhumthanga claiming the top honours.

other-sports Updated: Dec 02, 2019 23:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Kathmandu
File image of taekwondo athletes.
India bagged as many as nine medals, including two golds, in the taekwondo event of the 13th South Asian Games here on Monday. India won a gold in male team poomsae (17 years above to under-23 category) with the trio of Lalthlamunapuia, Lalafakzuala and Daniel Lalhumthanga claiming the top honours.

The country’s second gold was won by the duo of Gaurav Singh and Harsha Singha in the pair poomsae (23 years above to under-29 category) event.

India won the silver medals in the male team poomsae (23 years above category), female team poomsae (17 years above to under-23 category), female individual poomsae (17 years above to under-23 category), female individual poomsae (29 years above), male individual poomsae (23 years above to under-29 category) and pair poomsae (17 years above to under-23 category) events.

Gangphung won India’s lone bronze in the male individual poomsae (29 years above category).

PM Modi wanted us to work together, told him not possible: Sharad Pawar
Sitharaman throws bundle of darts at Cong over Rahul Bajaj's criticism
CBI files FIR in Rs 100 bribery case in UP's Pratapgarh district
From chemical castration to lynching, Parliament debates steps to curb rapes
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde's Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
971 players register for IPL auction, including 215 capped internationals
Sub-Lieutenant Shivangi becomes Indian Navy's first woman pilot
