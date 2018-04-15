2018 Commonwealth Games: Gold Coast bids adieu with colourful ceremony

Usain Bolt dee-jayed and Yohan Blake pranced around the ground dressed like Borobi, the mascot, as the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast came to an end in a spectacular but long-drawn closing ceremony on Sunday.

Gold Coast and Australia bid farewell to thousands of athletes, officials and visitors from abroad with a glittering and emotional ceremony.

Gallery | 2018 Commonwealth Games: India finish with record haul as Gold Coast bids goodbye

With lots of traditional music and dance, that showcased the vibrant and unique culture of Queensland and Australia, Gold Coast celebrated the successful completion of the region’s biggest sporting extravaganza that they hoped would put their state on the world stage.

Like the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony too was set on the theme of “inclusion, equality and celebrating youth”, once again liberally picking up symbols connecting the ancient and modern Australia as the competitors from 71 countries and officials were sent off with the Commonwealth Games Federation’s message of friendship ringing in their ears.

READ | 2018 Commonwealth Games: Young, old ‘shine bright like a diamond’ in India’s eventful campaign

The ceremony included a traditional Yugambeh farewell by the descendants of the oldest inhabitants of Australia.

Former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolts plays the DJ desks during the closing ceremony. (REUTERS)

The moments of pain and despair, the tears of joy and sorrow were set aside as athletes came together at the Carrara Stadium in celebration. Forgotten in the successful completion of the Games was the fact that a few won, while others couldn’t. But they put their best foot forward as that is what mattered and that is the motto of the Games – Share the dream.

READ | 2018 Commonwealth Games: Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu to win gold; Kidambi Srikanth settles for silver

The highlight of the show, which was not universally liked and saw many people leaving the stadium midway, was a segment done by cricket legend Don Bradman’s grand daughter Greta Bradman, who performed along with the members of the Queensland Ballet during the hand-over of the Games flag.

The Indian athletes were led by boxer MC Mary Kom as flag-bearer. She was given the honour after winning her first Commonwealth Games gold medal in the 45-48 kg category.