2018 Commonwealth Games Gold Coast, live updates

The third day of competitions at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast will see as many as 22 medals decided across gymnastics, track cycling, triathlon, weightlifting and swimming. It is a big day for India, whose men’s hockey team takes on Pakistan in their first Pool B match starting at 10am. After bagging four medals, including two gold, in weightlifting, India will aim for another through Satish Sivalingam (men’s 77kg). Get live updates of 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast here (India’s full schedule at CWG 2018) (Live streaming) (Medals tally)

India will also be in action in boxing pre-quarters in men’s (Manoj Kumar and Mohammed Hussamuddin) and women’s (Sarita Devi) sections, table tennis and badminton team events, squash women’s singles quarterfinal (Joshna Chinappa), swimming, basketball, track cycling and lawn bowls.

Hosts Australia led the medals table after Day 2 of events with 14 gold while India had improved to fifth with two gold, one silver and bronze each.