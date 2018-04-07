India vs Pakistan, hockey live score, 2018 Commonwealth Games: IND 2-0 PAK

One of the biggest rivalries in field hockey is set to be renewed in Gold Coast, Australia, and India and Pakistan go head-to-head at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) today. India are the clear favourites going into the game, having beaten Pakistan in seven straight games under former coach Roelant Oltmans. The Dutch coach has, however, now taken over the Pakistan team and will be eyeing some payback against his former side. Follow hockey live score of India vs Pakistan, 2018 Commonwealth Games, here. (CWG 2018 LIVE UPDATES)

10:37 hrs IST: The Pakistan flick from the PC is intercepted beautifully by Kothajit Singh, who clears it to the side.

10:35 hrs IST: Pakistan get a penalty corner after a player goes down in the Indian D. The weak shot is dealt with by the Indian defence. but the ball seemed to have hit an Indian defender’s foot. Pakistan asks for a review and gets another PC.

10:33 hrs IST: The Pakistan custodian Imran Butt has been a busy man under the bar. India attack in waves, the latest being a strike by Mandeep Singh, which was thwarted by Butt.

10:28 hrs IST: India strikes from the PC. Harmanpreet Singh scores with the brilliant strike from the PC. Pakistan opted to review but it was turned down. India lead 2-0 in second quarter.

10:26 hrs IST: The chance is squandered again by India, but Pakistan fail to clear the ball and India get another PC after a goalmouth melee.

10:24 hrs IST: Second quarter begins with India applying a full press against Pakistan, trying to keep the ball within the Pak half of the field. The intention is clear, Manpreet Singh and Co need more goals. And their efforts get rewarded by a penalty corner.

10:20 hrs IST: India would be very happy with the 1-0 lead going into the second quarter, especially since Manpreet Singh and Co. showed signs of taking control of the match in the latter stages of the first quarter. India scored via Dilpreet Singh, who found the target from a cross bt SV Sunil. The move began as a counter attack and Sunil passed across the face of the goal to Dilpreet in the far post, who hammered the ball home.

10:19 hrs IST: The answer is no. Rupinder Pal Singh misses the mark and the penalty corner chance is wasted. The first quarter ends with India leading Pakistan 1-0.

10:18 hrs IST: India get a penalty corner, Will they be able to take a 2-0 lead going in to break after the first quarter.

10:15 hrs IST: And it’s a goal, Dilpreet Singh strikes for India who take 1-0 lead against Pakistan with just two minutes to go in the first quarter.

10:12 hrs IST: The tempo for the game is set -- high-paced action. But both teams don’t seem to be sure on how to convert the pacy moves into a meaningful attack in front of goal at the moment. The scores remain tied 0-0 with four minutes left to play in the first quarter.

10:09 hrs IST: Pakistan making an inroad into the Indian D from the left flank but easily dealt with by the defence. From the counter, the Indians build their own foray into the Pakistan D, but a cross from the left flank is wasted with no Indian in the middle to tap in.

10:06 hrs IST: Opening exchanges of the match promises intense action. Both teams are intent on attack -- Pakistan going down the flank twice, while Indians countering down the middle. Nothing meaningful coming out of the initial exchanges. A sign of nerves probably. Both teams should settle down and then try and control the tempo of the match, applying their strategies and systems from the middle.

10:01 hrs IST: Skipper Manpreet Singh is seen rallying his players and the ball is rolled. The start of Indian men’s hockey team’s CWG campaign in Gold Coast.

10:00 hrs IST: The national anthems are being played at the moment. Indians would be going all out for a big win in the opening match to have a strong start to the tournament. They would also want to banish the memories of a poor outing at the Azlan Shah tournament in Malaysia where they finished out of the podium.

09:57 hrs IST: With former India coach, Dutchman Roelant Oltmans, at the helm with Pakistan, there is an additional variable for the Indian hockey team to deal with. The match is set to start with the players in the field. Though Pakistan are not the powerhouses they were once, sparks do fly when they play India. And this match is sure to be a hard-fought one.

09:53 hrs IST: Welcome all to the live coverage of Indian men’s hockey team’s 2018 Commonwealth Games opening match. And a big match that too, against arch rivals Pakistan.

The rivalry has lost sheen in recent times with the standard of hockey in Pakistan going down as they have lurched from one setback to other.

They finished last in the 2010 World Cup in New Delhi, had failed to qualify for the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and are currently ranked 13th in the FIH rankings.

India, on the other hand, are on a resurgence and are ranked sixth in the World and one of the favourites for gold in the Commonwealth Games.