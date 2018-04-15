 2018 Commonwealth Games: Sachin Tendulkar showers praise on Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu | other sports | Hindustan Times
2018 Commonwealth Games: Sachin Tendulkar showers praise on Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu

Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu bagged gold and silver medals respectively in women’s singles badminton in Commonwealth Games. Their efforts were lauded by Sachin Tendulkar, President Ramnath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others

other sports Updated: Apr 15, 2018 18:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Women's singles gold medallist Saina Nehwal and silver medallist PV Sindhu during the medal ceremony at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Sunday.
Women's singles gold medallist Saina Nehwal and silver medallist PV Sindhu during the medal ceremony at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Sunday.(PTI)

The concluding day of 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast provided India a win-win situation when two of the country’s most followed badminton stars, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu clashed in women’s singles final. In a keenly-contested game, experienced Saina emerged triumphant with a scoreline of 21-18, 21-19, clinching her second Commonwealth Games gold medal. Her younger opponent, Sindhu, had to remain content with a silver medal.

The result of the match, though, was inconsequential as people from all quarters of India took to social media to hail two of country’s daughters for bringing home laurels.

Leading the congratulatory messages for Saina and Sindhu was cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, who expressed pride in seeing two Indian girls fight for gold in Gold Coast, besides praising the duo for setting a perfect example for budding players.

“Two of India’s daughters fought it out in the #GC2018Badminton final for a Gold Medal. Extremely proud of you both. Setting a perfect example for budding players,” Tendulkar wrote in his tweet.

Tendulkar’s former opening partner Virender Sehwag was not far behind either as he also took to the micro-blogging site to heap accolades on Saina and Sindhu.

“Congratulations to two wonderful role-models for the future generation for your wonderful performances at the #GC2018Badminton . Indian badminton is blessed to have you both raising our tri-colour every time,” Sehwag’s tweet read.

The President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minster Narendra Modi also extended their congratulatory messages to medal-winning ‘daughters of India’.

