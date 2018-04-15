2018 Commonwealth Games: Sachin Tendulkar showers praise on Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu

The concluding day of 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast provided India a win-win situation when two of the country’s most followed badminton stars, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu clashed in women’s singles final. In a keenly-contested game, experienced Saina emerged triumphant with a scoreline of 21-18, 21-19, clinching her second Commonwealth Games gold medal. Her younger opponent, Sindhu, had to remain content with a silver medal.

The result of the match, though, was inconsequential as people from all quarters of India took to social media to hail two of country’s daughters for bringing home laurels.

Leading the congratulatory messages for Saina and Sindhu was cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, who expressed pride in seeing two Indian girls fight for gold in Gold Coast, besides praising the duo for setting a perfect example for budding players.

“Two of India’s daughters fought it out in the #GC2018Badminton final for a Gold Medal. Extremely proud of you both. Setting a perfect example for budding players,” Tendulkar wrote in his tweet.

Congratulations, @NSaina on emerging victorious and well fought, @Pvsindhu1.#GC2018 pic.twitter.com/XWxSH2JFeI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 15, 2018

Tendulkar’s former opening partner Virender Sehwag was not far behind either as he also took to the micro-blogging site to heap accolades on Saina and Sindhu.

“Congratulations to two wonderful role-models for the future generation for your wonderful performances at the #GC2018Badminton . Indian badminton is blessed to have you both raising our tri-colour every time,” Sehwag’s tweet read.

Congratulations to two wonderful role-models for the future generation for your wonderful performances at the #GC2018Badminton . Indian badminton is blessed to have you both raising our tri-colour everytime. pic.twitter.com/8UlHXfEnhp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 15, 2018

The President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minster Narendra Modi also extended their congratulatory messages to medal-winning ‘daughters of India’.

Saina Nehwal is one India's most renowned athletes. Time and again, at various tournaments she has emerged victorious. She pursued badminton with great dedication. An inspiration for sports lovers worldwide, I congratulate her for the Gold in the Women's Singles event: PM #GC2018 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 15, 2018

Every athlete who represented India at #GC2018 inspires us. Their life stories illustrate the power of dedication and a never-say-die attitude that made them overcome countless hurdles to attain the heights of success they did at the CWG. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2018