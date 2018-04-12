2018 Commonwealth Games: Shooting competition held as per old rules

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) — the body that administers shooting sport globally — don’t seem to be on the same page with regard to the Commonwealth Games under way in Gold Coast.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG 2018) shooting competition is being held as per the old ISSF rules, which were discontinued on January 1, 2018.

As per the new rules — which will be applicable in the Olympics, the world cups, world championships, Asian championships, Asian Games and all other continental championships — the number of shots in qualification round in women’s 10m pistol and 10m rifle have been increased from 40 to 60. The duration for completing the programme has also been increased from 50 minutes (for 40 shots) to 1 hr 15 min (for 60 shots).

Similarly, the number of shots in women’s 3-pos rifle has been increased from 60 to 120 shots and the time limit enhanced from 1 hr 45 min to 2 hr 45 min, while in women’s trap and skeet, it has been increased from 75 to 125 shots. But the CWG is being conducted as per the old norms.

Besides, the CGF had no business holding the ‘finals’ in the men’s 50m prone and men’s double trap, which are now non-Olympic events, and as per ISSF rules, the medals should be decided as per the scores in the qualification round. An Olympian shotgun shooter said on condition of anonymity that it is “surprising that a multi-discipline event of this magnitude, which is only third in terms of popularity to the Olympics and Asian Games is not following rules.”

The ISSF had brought about the rule changes in line with the International Olympic Committee’s goal of bringing about gender equality in sport.

Ever since the rule was introduced, Indian shooters have been preparing themselves accordingly. Even the selection trials for the Games were held as per the new rules.

The two World Cups last month, in Mexico and Sydney, were held as per the new rules.

Disclaimer: The writer is a former India shooter