 2018 Commonwealth Games: Boxer Vikas Krishan to turn professional this year | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 11, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

2018 Commonwealth Games: Boxer Vikas Krishan to turn professional this year

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan said he is now fully prepared to go ahead with his long-held ambition turning professional by the end of this year, immediately after guaranteeing himself a 2018 Commonwealth Games medal.

other sports Updated: Apr 11, 2018 13:08 IST
India's Vikas Krishan Yadav celebrates after beating Zambia's Benny Muziyo in the Men's 75kg category quarterfinals boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Oxenford Studios in Gold Coast on Wednesday.
India's Vikas Krishan Yadav celebrates after beating Zambia's Benny Muziyo in the Men's 75kg category quarterfinals boxing event at the Commonwealth Games 2018 at Oxenford Studios in Gold Coast on Wednesday. (PTI)

One of India’s most decorated amateur boxers, Vikas Krishan today said he will turn professional by the end of this year, putting into action a plan he originally wanted to implement after the 2016 Rio Olympics. (CWG live updates)

Speaking to PTI after confirming his maiden Commonwealth Games medal by advancing to the semi-finals here, Vikas said he is now fully prepared to go ahead with his long-held ambition.

“I have made up my mind, I am turning professional at the end of this year. I will be holding discussions with the federation and I am hopeful that they would be supportive. I don’t wan to do anything which they resent,” the middle-weight 75kg category boxer said.

The 25-year-old Haryana-boxer has had an accomplished career, which includes an Asian Games gold medal, a world championships bronze medal, Asian Championships silver and bronze and a quarterfinal finish at the Olympics.

READ | Archery legend Limba Ram diagnosed with neuro-degenerative condition

He had spoken about turning professional after the Rio Games but changed his plans when he could not secure a medal.

“This time, I am quite sure about it. I think this is right time because Olympics is no longer off-limits for professional boxers and that takes care of my dream of an Olympic medal. I just hope the federation supports me the way it has always supported me,” he said.

Vikas has looked a stronger and more agile boxer in recent competitions and was quite compact in his win over Benny Muzio today. The standout feature of his tactics today was a solid guard, which thwarted almost every attack thrown at him.

“Yes I have worked on my guard, I have become more sure of when to lower it and when to go into a shell. The timing has improved for me. I didn’t pay enough attention to it in the past,” he said.

READ | 2018 Commonwealth Games: M C Mary Kom may skip Asian Games to focus on World Championships

“My strength and endurance has also improved so things are going pretty well for me. A lot of it has been possible because of the federation’s support, I am really thankful to them,” he added.

Next up for Vikas in the semi-finals of the ongoing Games is Northern Ireland’s Steven Donelley.

tags

more from other sports
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature