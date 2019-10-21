e-paper
Amit Panghal reaches quarterfinals of World Military Games

Amit Panghal beat Tunisia’s Boughanmi Bilel 4-1 in the men’s 52kg category as the boxers continued to impress.

Press Trust of India
Wuhan
A file photo of Amit Panghal.
A file photo of Amit Panghal.(PTI)
         

World Championships silver medallist boxer Amit Panghal reached the quarterfinals at the 7th CISM World Military Games in Wuhan on Monday.

Panghal beat Tunisia’s Boughanmi Bilel 4-1 in the men’s 52kg category as the boxers continued to impress.

Deepak beat Vietnam’s Nguyen Linh Phung 5-0 in the men’s 49 kg bout to make the last-eight stage.

Chirag won his bout 5-0 against Venezuela’s Bonilla Jhoinen 5-0 in the 56 kg bout.

However, Sanjeet suffered a 0-5 defeat at the hands of China’s Wang Zhibao in the 91kg super heavyweight round of 32 bout.

Earlier, Panghal had beaten Douglas Andrade of Brazil, while Chirag defeated Zambia’s Katanga Christopher in their opening bouts.

India have sent a contingent of 54 participants across nine sports — archery, boxing, diving, modern pentathlon, shooting, track and field, gymnastics and tennis — in the competition. India won six medals in the 2015 edition which was held in South Korea.

A total of 9,308 military personnel from 109 countries are competing in the World Military Games here, setting a record of the most participants in the Games’ 24-year history.

The 7th edition offers 25 competitive sports and two demonstration sports. In all, 329 gold medals will be up for grabs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping inaugurated the Games last Friday.

