Arpinder Singh, Ayyasamy qualify for CWG, 9 athletes make the mark

Triple jumper Arpinder Singh of Haryana and 400m hurdler Dharun Ayyasamy of Tamil Nadu achieved the qualification norm for the April Commonwealth Games on the final day of the Federation Cup athletics meet here on Thursday.

It took to nine the number of track and field athletes who have achieved the qualification criteria for the Cold Coast CWG starting on April 4.

Ayyasamy set a new national mark, winning the intermediate hurdles at 49.45 seconds, also the qualifying time. It was a fine comeback after a virus had laid him low for a week in February.

He could barely walk a week ahead of the Federation Cup, and he was delighted after the unexpected run. “I don’t know how I could attack the hurdles and push myself in the home straight. It was good day for me,” he said after erasing the 11-year-old mark of 49.51 secs, set by Joseph Abraham at the 2007 World Championships in Osaka, Japan.

Ayyasamy, who was a member of the Rio Olympics relay team, had also run the 400m, finishing fifth at 47.08 secs. His previous best in 400m hurdles was a modest 50.51 secs, achieved in 2016. The Mangalore University student said: “It’s amazing, I have managed to surpass all my expectations.”

Aprinder Singh won the triple jump with a best of 16.61m, just better than the CWG qualifying distance of 16.60m.

In 100m hurdles, Siddhant Thingalaya was upset on missing the CWG qualifying mark of 13.55 secs, after winning in 13.76 secs. Thingalaya was eliminated the heats at the Birmingham World Indoor Athletics Championships last week.

“It’s my first outdoor race. The transition from indoor to outdoor takes time. I’m satisfied with my season’s first outdoor race. If the federation reconsiders my case, it will be good. I can give a better time in the CWG.” His personal best of 13.48 secs was clocked last year.

The USA-based hurdler said: “On missing the qualifying time, there is no excuse, but there wasn’t enough time to prepare for the Federation Cup. There should have been a minimum of four weeks and three-four races to get in the right frame of mind to race a good time like 13.55 secs.”

Olympian Sudha Singh too failed to qualify for CWG, her winning time in 3000m steeplechase was 9 minutes 50.78 sec not proving fast enough.

Naveen Kumar Dagar clocked 8 minutes 42.19 secs in men’s 3000m steeplechase to break the meet record of 8:44.33 secs set in 2010 by P Ramachandran.

Two others set meet marks but fell short of the qualification norm for CWG.

It was disappointment for Jinson Johnson of Kerala as he narrowly missed the ticket for Australia. He won the 1500m in 3 minutes, 39.69 secs, which was a shade slower than the CWG mark of 3:39.50 secs. The consolation was setting a new meet mark, erasing the 3:41.12 sec of Chatholi Hamza, clocked in 2007.