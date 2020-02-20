e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Asian Wrestling Championships: Sarita, Pinki add more golds to India’s kitty

Asian Wrestling Championships: Sarita, Pinki add more golds to India’s kitty

Pinki edged out Bolormaa 2-1 in the summit clash at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium to become the third Indian woman to win gold in the history of the tournament.

other-sports Updated: Feb 20, 2020 19:25 IST
PTI
PTI
New Delhi
Sarita in action during a match.
Sarita in action during a match.(All India Sports/ Twitter)
         

Indian wrestler Pinki secured the coveted gold medal after beating Mongolia’s Dulguun Bolormaa in the women’s 55kg final at the Asian Championships here on Thursday. Sarita added a third gold of the day for India as she defeated Battsetseg Altantsetseg in the 59 kg category. Earlier, Divya Kakran had won the yellow medal in the 68 kg category.

Pinki edged out Bolormaa 2-1 in the summit clash at the KD Jadhav Indoor stadium to become the third Indian woman to win gold in the history of the tournament. She had defeated Uzbekistan’s Shokida Akhmedova by fall in the opening round before losing the next bout against Japan’s Kana Higashikawa. However, Pinki won her semifinal bout against Marina Zuyeva 6-0.

Meanwhile Sarita, competing in her first Asian event since winning a silver in 2017 in 58kg, won her first two bouts by technical superiority against Madina Bakbergenova (Kazkhstan) and Nazira MarsbekKyzy (Kyrgyzstan) before winning 10-3 against Japan’s Yuumi Kon.

Earlier, Divya Kakran became the second Indian woman to win a gold at the Asian Wrestling Championships after a dominant show in which she won all her bouts by fall, including against junior world champion Naruha Matsuyuki.

Navjot Kaur became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Championships when she triumphed in 2018 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in 65kg.

tags
top news
FATF retains Pakistan in Grey List, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
FATF retains Pakistan in Grey List, delivers a sharp warning on blacklisting
Ex-diplomat Hardeep Puri will be US President Trump’s minister in waiting
Ex-diplomat Hardeep Puri will be US President Trump’s minister in waiting
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
‘Unprecedented crisis’: Airtel’s Sunil Mittal meets telecom minister on AGR dues
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
Delhi rape convict Vinay Sharma moves court, wants to be treated for insanity
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
‘Shaheen Bagh will stay’: Supreme Court mediators assure protestors
Kane Williamson names world’s best all-format batsman ‘without a doubt’
Kane Williamson names world’s best all-format batsman ‘without a doubt’
Women’s T20 WC: Video of Pak cricketers dancing leaves fans unhappy
Women’s T20 WC: Video of Pak cricketers dancing leaves fans unhappy
‘15 crore can be heavy on 100 crore’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan sparks controversy
‘15 crore can be heavy on 100 crore’: AIMIM’s Waris Pathan sparks controversy
trending topics
coronavirusUmar AkmalAnanya PandayRSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentUphaar fire tragedy caseSSC JHT Final ResultJaved Akhtar

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports