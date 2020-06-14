e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Banning athletes who kneel is breach of human rights - Global Athlete

Banning athletes who kneel is breach of human rights - Global Athlete

other-sports Updated: Jun 14, 2020 21:07 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
General view inside the stadium
General view inside the stadium (REUTERS)
         

The stance of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in potentially banning athletes who kneel in support of anti-racism protests is a breach of human rights, the Global Athlete movement said on Sunday.

Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter states that “no kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas”.

Athletes breaking the rules are subject to discipline on a case-by-case basis and the IOC issued guidelines in January clarifying that banned protests include taking a knee.

“The IOC and IPC’s (International Paralympic Committee) recent statement that athletes who ‘take a knee’... will face bans is a clear breach of human rights,” Global Athlete, an international athlete-led movement that aims to inspire change in world sport, said in a statement.

“Athletes around the globe were awestruck with this statement and demanded change.”

Several major sports organisations have moved to allow protests at their events following the death last month of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white policeman knelt on his neck.

The IOC said last week that athletes will decide how best to support the core Olympic values “in a dignified way” as calls to change regulations restricting protests at Olympic Games grow louder.

“Once again athletes stood together and their collective voice has pressured the IOC to pivot on its position and now consult with athletes on Rule 50,” Global Athlete added.

“Athletes devote years of their lives to qualify for the Olympic and Paralympic Games. If athletes want to speak up while respecting other rights and freedoms detailed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the IOC should embrace their diverse opinions.”

tags
top news
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
House destroyed in cyclone, family of five in Odisha lives in a toilet
House destroyed in cyclone, family of five in Odisha lives in a toilet
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
Amit Shah to hold all-party meet tomorrow to review Delhi’s Covid-19 crisis
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In