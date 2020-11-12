e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Birthday boy Jon Rahm pulls off insane hole-in-one shot skimming across water - WATCH

Birthday boy Jon Rahm pulls off insane hole-in-one shot skimming across water - WATCH

The video of the insane shot was posted by the official handle of the Masters in which Rahm was seen hitting the ball that went on to skim over a pond and then curled at an angle around the course to land inside hole No. 16.

other-sports Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 17:24 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - November 10, 2020 - Jon Rahm of Spain on the 10th tee during a practice round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - November 10, 2020 - Jon Rahm of Spain on the 10th tee during a practice round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)
         

Golfer Jon Rahm, who turned 26 on November 10, pulled off an unbelievable hole-in-one shot that skimmed across water. The shot took place during a practice session of the Masters in Georgia and it left everyone astonished.

The video of the insane shot was posted by the official handle of the Masters in which Rahm was seen hitting the ball that went on to skim over a pond and then curled at an angle around the course to land inside hole No. 16.

 

It was Rahm’s second hole-in-one shot in two days. “His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No. 16 - on his birthday, no less,” the Masters captioned the video.

Speaking on the achievement, Rahm described it as ‘craziest thing’. “The craziest thing. The second hole-in-one of the week,” he was quoted as saying by news agency AP before a practice round at the Masters on Tuesday. “It could go two ways, right? Something special going on, or I’m just running out of luck already. So I don’t know.”

“I knew it would be a special week given it’s my birthday today, so I’m hoping it’s the beginning of a lot of good things to come,” he added.

“There’s such Spanish history of champions here, with three great champions and three idols of mine,” he further said. “Five green jackets go out to Spain. Hopefully, I can be the sixth.” A two-time winner this year who rose to No. 1 in the world for the first time in his career, Rahm’s lack of a major victory remains the biggest hole in his resume.

He has come close at Augusta National, posting top 10s in his last two trips here, including a fourth-place finish in 2018.

(With AP inputs)

