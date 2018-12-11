Budding wrestler Kashish Lakra now dreams of paralympic medal post traumatic mishap

It takes quite a bit of effort for the coach to adjust a wooden baton in the right hand of 15-year-old wheelchair-bound former national wrestler Kashish Lakra to prepare her for a ‘club throw’ session.

Last year on November 29, Kashish injured her spine during a practice bout at Delhi-government run sports complex in Najafgarh. The accident left her wheelchair-bound but she still kept alive the dream to represent the country. Moving to para sport is a “new beginning” and the “only platform to showcase my talent now”, says Kashish.

Thrice a week, she can be seen training at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and athletics expert Satyapal Singh, who is overseeing her training, says there has been steady improvement since she first came to the stadium three months ago. “More than talent it’s sheer determination that has helped her move forward in life,” says Singh.

On days when she is not training, Kashish goes for rehabilitation. Kashish’s disability makes her eligible to for F-51 category. Singh says, her average throws of 10 metres in training sessions should “easily earn her a 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games qualification.”

The real challenge, though, would be to improve strength in the coming months. “There is a lot of catching up to do. To win a medal in Tokyo, the average throw has to be 20 metres,” the coach says.

Kashish’s name was shortlisted in the inaugural edition of the Khelo India wrestling event. “She was determined to make an impression,” recalls her mother Anita, but fate willed otherwise.”Three days after the list was out, she hurt her spine and post surgery has been confined to a wheelchair. Initially medical experts were unsure if she would even be able to sit on a wheelchair. We thought she would be bedridden, but recovery has been good,” says Anita.

The family is now making all out efforts to overcome the traumatic incident. “Trying to hold back tears, Anita says, “she has been winning medals since primary school…and suddenly everything has come to a halt.”

In 2017, Kashish made rapid progress in wrestling, winning a medal in the 63kg category in the Delhi State meet. The family was expecting good results in 2018 but injury halted her progress.

Kashish was confined to hospital for three months and was back home in February. In July, she started rehabilitation and her well-wishers guided her to Paralympics. “It has been a tough journey,” says Anita. “The treatment has drained us of financial resources.” Kashish’s father is suffering from depression.

When asked what happened on the day, Kashish wasn’t able to recall. But the wrestling coach at the Najafgarh stadium, Rajesh Kumar, says she slipped on the mat during a practice bout and became unconscious. “She was rushed to hospital, but we never expected it would be so bad.”

Kashish is determined that one day she’ll walk. “The day I’m able to stand again, the first thing I’ll do is visit my wrestling training centre,” Kashish says with a smile.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 21:17 IST