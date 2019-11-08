e-paper
Chinki Yadav 11th Indian shooter to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Chinki Yadav shot 296 to register a total of 588, finishing behind Thailand’s Naphaswan Yangpainboon, who shot 590 in the qualifications.

other-sports Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:10 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Doha
Chinki Yadav
Chinki Yadav(Twitter)
         

Chinki Yadav on Friday secured the second quota for Tokyo Olympics in women’s 25m Pistol event as she entered the finals at the ongoing Asian Shooting Championship.

She shot 296 to register a total of 588, finishing behind Thailand’s Naphaswan Yangpainboon, who shot 590 in the qualifications. On Thursday, she had shot 292 to give herself the chance of securing one of the four available places for next year’s Olympic Games. This was India’s 11th quota in Shooting for Tokyo Games.

The 21-year-old will now look to win a medal as well.

Rahi Sarnobat had already secured the other quota for India at the ISSF World Cup in Munich. Rahi’s score of 37 had helped her beat Ukraine’s Olena Kostevych at the event and take the top spot. The 28-year-old made a stunning comeback to the sport as she became the first Indian woman to win gold at the Asian Games. This after an elbow injury had forced her to stay away from shooting.

Rahi won the first Olympic quota place that was available to the Indians in this category in Munich with those in the pistol and rifle events being won by Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil, Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma.

In the MQS category, Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker -- who have both sealed their Tokyo quotas -- scored a solid 589 and 584 respectively. Chinki’s qualification is the 11th quota booked in shooting by the Indians for Tokyo 2020.

