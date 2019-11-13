CM Punk appears on WWE television after five years, sparks rumours of in-ring return - Watch

other-sports

Updated: Nov 13, 2019

CM Punk shocked the world of professional wrestling as the two-time champion made a shocking return to WWE television on Wednesday. Punk, who last appeared for the promotion in 2014, made a surprise return at the close of the Fox Sports 1 program WWE Backstage. Punk will be a part of the new studio show’s panel but according to the WWE on FOX Twitter account, he will only be making periodic appearances.

“It’s as simple as this: Just when they think they’ve got the answers, I change the culture,” Punk told the camera after entering on his well-known entrance music, before adding: “I’ll see you here next week.”

This will be considered as a huge acquisition for WWE as Punk was heavily linked with their rival All Elite Wrestling. In the past, Punk has flirted with the idea of joining a rival company but it seems like he was offered a lucrative deal. However, there have been no official news on whether he will making an in-ring return in the near future. That did not stop the fans from speculating on social media and some were convinced that he will be back for WrestleMania.

After leaving WWE in 2014, Punk decided to concentrate on his MMA career and was also offered a contract by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He lost his first bout to Micky Gall in 2015 and in 2018, he was defeated by Mike Jackson.That was the end of his MMA career after UFC chief Dana White announced Punk would probably never fight for the company again. He also worked as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

A statement from WWE read: “CM Punk, one of the most celebrated WWE Superstars of all time, joins the roster of FS1’s WWE Backstage, beginning next week, Tuesday Nov. 19.

“Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk, joins WWE Backstage as a special contributor and analyst. He will make select appearances in studio alongside host Renee Young and analyst Booker T.”