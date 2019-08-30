Confident of booking a place in 2020 Tokyo Olympics, says PR Sreejesh

other-sports

The Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey teams have been in tremendous form in the last few months. Both sides won their respective FIH Series Finals in June before triumphing in the Olympic Test Events in August. The Indian Men’s Hockey Team’s experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who was rested for the Olympic Test Event, believes that the Indian team has the right balance for the upcoming FIH Olympic Qualifiers.

“It’s been amazing to see the way our team has performed in the last couple of months. Our victory in the Olympic Test Event showed that we have an excellent bench strength since most of the senior players were rested for the tournament. The team has the right balance at the moment and we are confident of booking a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” said Sreejesh.

The Goalkeeper added that the World No. 5 Indian Men’s Hockey Team is looking forward to the tour of Belgium in September as the side will be able to fine tune a few more aspects of their game ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in November.

“The tour of Belgium is a massive series for us. They are the No. 2 side in the world and if we perform well against them then it will be a big confidence boost for us ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers. Hopefully, we will win the series at their home turf,” said the 31-year-old.

The Indian Women’s Hockey Team’s goalkeeper Savita expressed that the members of the side are communicating well on the field.

“We were extremely pleased with our performance at the Olympic Test Event. Being unbeaten was a very heartening performance and especially playing toe-to-toe with world No. 2 Australia gave us a lot of confidence. The players are communicating very well on the field and therefore we have been able to win tournaments,” said the Goalkeeper.

Savita added that the world no. 10 Indian side is excited to take on England in September ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in November.

“We have gained momentum at the right time with victories in the FIH Women’s Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 and Olympic Test Event. However, we cannot get carried away with the results and need to continue to focus on improving our game. Playing the World No. 4 England side will be a tough challenge in a five-match series, but if we continue to communicate well on the field then we will surely produce great results,” Savita signed off.

