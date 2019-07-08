Dalima Chhibber signed as Vector X brand ambassador

Sportswear brand Vector X has signed Dalima Chhibber, one of Indian women football stars, as their brand ambassador.

Vector X who already have Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia as the face of the brand, will now also be represented by the most sought after woman footballer of the country.

The contract with the star left-back will continue till April 2020.

Dalima burst into the Indian national women’s team at 19. She has grown from a young and promising football talent to someone who has been a mainstay in the team since 2016. Known for her ability to convert long distance set-piece opportunities, she played a key role in India’s 5th SAFF Women’s Championship title.

Owing to her performances in the recent past, Dalima was also signed on by Hero Indian Women’s League team - Gokulam Kerala FC.

As the captain of the team, she helped them reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

“I am overwhelmed by the fact that a brand like Vector X has shown faith in me and chose me as the evangelist for their brand. As a brand that has already been helping so many footballers, associations and clubs across the country.

“I strongly believe their support is going to help me achieve new heights on the training pitch. I am really looking forward to my time with the Vector X family. More and more corporates should follow Vector X and come up to support women’s football in the country, especially given that we are the hosts of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup next year,” said Dalima.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 21:11 IST