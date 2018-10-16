Denmark Open: Saina Nehwal beats Cheung Ngan Yi in first round

Former world number one Saina Nehwal made a winning start to her Denmark Open campaign by defeating Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong in the opening round of the women’s singles event here on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old registered a convincing 20-22, 21-17, 24-22 win over Ngan Yi to make it to the second round of the tournament.

After stumbling in the opening game, the Indian shuttler made a smashing comeback and claimed a comfortable 21-17 win over Ngan Yi in the second game.

The deciding game between the players witnessed a nail-biting competition with neither of the shuttlers willing to let go of the game easily.

The battle was tiring but it was the Indian shuttler who kept her cool till the end to eventually emerge victorious in the match.

Earlier, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had suffered a shocking exit from the tournament after losing to unseeded American player Beiwen Zhang in the opening round of the tournament.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 23:39 IST