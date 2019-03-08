Dipa Karmakar to receive one-of-a-kind doll from Barbie

Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar will be presented with a one-of-a-kind doll by Barbie as the company celebrates its 60th anniversary on Saturday. She was part of the ‘Shero’ program launched in 2015 by the company.

Dipa Karmakar was the first Indian female gymnast to ever compete in the Olympic Games and the first Indian female artistic gymnast to win a gold medal at a global event.

The other personalities who also received a one-of-a-kind doll in their likeness are -

Yara Shahidi, United States – Actress, activist for education for girls and founder of Yara’s Club, an initiative aimed at bringing girls together to discuss social issue and learn how to take action

Naomi Osaka, United States – Professional tennis player who is currently ranked No. 1 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings, she became the first Japanese player in history to win a Grand Slam, defeating her childhood idol, Serena Williams, to capture victory at the 2018 U.S. Open

Kelsea Ballerini, Singer & Songwriter, United States – 25-year-old country pop singer, songwriter, and the only female country artist to have three consecutive #1 songs from debut, Ballerini is paving the way for women in a male dominated genre.

Adwoa Aboah, Model & Activist, United Kingdom – a 26-year-old model, activist and founder of Gurls Talk, an online community where young women are free to discuss issues such as mental health, education, self-care, and relationships

Kristina Vogel, Athlete, Germany – On the way to her third Summer Games and becoming the best female track cyclist of all time, Kristina suffered injury when she collided with a Dutch junior cyclist and suffered several broken bones and injuries that resulted in paralysis, leading to life in a wheelchair. Kristina continues to persevere and is a model for believing in yourself

Eleni Antoniadou, NASA Scientist, Greece – A multidisciplinary researcher in Regenerative Medicine, Artificial Organ Bioengineering and Space Medicine, she participated in the first successful artificial organ transplantation in the history of medicine

Rosanna Marziale, Chef, Italy – Famous Italian Chef known for pushing boundaries in cuisine, she pioneered new techniques and recipes to create a series of signature dishes that earned her the nickname ‘Queen of Mozzarella”

Ita Buttrose, Journalist, Australia – Newly appointed Chair of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, legendary media trail blazer, Ita Buttrose is the first-ever woman to edit a major metropolitan newspaper in Australia and youngest person to be appointed editor of the Weekly, which was then, per capita, the largest-selling magazine in the world

Gülse Birsel, Writer, Scenarist & Actress, Turkey – Advocate for women’s rights

Tessa Virtue, Ice Skater, Canada – Decorated figure skater and one-half of the youngest ice dance team ever to win a gold medal

As part of our ongoing commitment to #CloseTheDreamGap, we are honoring #MoreRoleModels from around the world than ever before. These women are breaking boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls. 🌍 Learn more: https://t.co/dDN166naY4. #YouCanBeAnything #Barbie60 pic.twitter.com/giiaPkvSS5 — Barbie (@Barbie) March 6, 2019

Karla Wheelock, Alpinist, Author & Conferencist, Mexico – First Iberiamerican woman to climb the Seven Summits, the highest mountains in the world

Mariana Costa, Entrepreneur, Peru – Co-founder of Laboratoria, a social impact startup that is transforming Latin America’s tech sector into an example of diversity and inclusion by preparing thousands of women to launch careers in the tech sector

Tetsuko Kuroyanagi, TV Talk Show Host & Author, Japan – Considered to be one of the first Japanese celebrities who achieved international recognition, she broke boundaries in Japanese television in the 70s & 80s by changing the traditional image of women in TV

Chen Man, Photographer, China – Credited helping to the evolution of the China’s beauty aesthetic

Melodie Robinson, Sports Commentator, New Zealand – As a sports journalist and presenter, and former international rugby union player for the New Zealand women’s national rugby union team, she formed The Wonderful Group to encourage more diverse, more empowered women in sport media

Iwona Blecharczyk, Truck Driver, Poland – Professional truck driver paving the way for women in the field and enduring extreme weather situations, ambassador for Truckers Life Foundation

Liasan Albertovna, TV Show Host, Russia – Russian TV show host and former individual rhythmic gymnast who is a 5x champion of Russia and 6x World Cup winner

Maya Gabiera, Surfer, Brazil – Holds the world record for the largest wave ever surfed by a woman and winner of the ESPY award for Best Female Action Sports Athlete

Lisa Azuleos, Director, France – French director, writer, and producer empowering women through her films and role as president of Together Against Gynophobia

