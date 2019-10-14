e-paper
Fouaad Mirza wins gold at Olympic qualifying event

Fouaad started the week with a solid dressage score of 26.8 which placed him second with a very close score to Germany’s Antonia Baumgart, who was one penalty better at 25.8.

other-sports Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Fouaad Mirza bagged the top honours at the CCI3*S.
Fouaad Mirza bagged the top honours at the CCI3*S.(Twitter)
         

India’s double Asian Games silver medallist Fouaad Mirza bagged the top honours at the CCI3*S, an Olympic qualifying event, held in Strzegom, Poland. Fouaad is currently the highest ranked individual in Group G for Asia Pacific Zone with 34 points on one horse Fernhill Facetime, 30 points on the second horse Touchingwood and at present qualifying his third horse, Dajara.

The eight-year-old Dajara, procured by the Embassy Group, is a promising German Holsteiner with an excellent track record of wins including a German National Championship, Bundeschampionat.

“I am very excited about our new horse Dajara, which has immense potential for success at the Olympics. Through the event CCI3*S, we were able to level up the horse rider combination to 4* and building up my points to qualify for the Olympics,” Fouaad said on Sunday.

Fouaad started the week with a solid dressage score of 26.8 which placed him second with a very close score to Germany’s Antonia Baumgart, who was one penalty better at 25.8. This was followed by the showjumping event where Fouaad maintained the second position with a clear round. He finished the deciding cross-country round in four seconds over time, leading him to the gold in the Strezgom CCI3*S in Poland.

Fouaad has completed Renswoude NED CCI 4*S placed 11th, Jardy FRA CCI4*S, Strzegom POL CCI4*S placed 15th, Sopot POL CCI4*S placed seventh so far for Olympic Qualifying Events.

He will next compete at the events in Montelibertti ITY CCI3*S (Italy) and Le Pouget FRA CCI4*S (France).

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 18:00 IST

